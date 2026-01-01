Texas football ends the 2025 season on a high note, toppling the Michigan Wolverines 41-27 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

More than just a big win to end the season, it was an exclamation point to the year for quarterback Arch Manning, who had one of the best all-around performances of his career.

With the win, the Longhorns head into the offseason with a lot of hope for next season and a few notes as well.

Arch Manning Should Be the Heisman Favorite Next Season

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) dives forward over Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jordan Young (14) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Arch Manning finished the game with 376 total yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Spreading the ball across the field, Manning looked comfortable in the pass game, but showed teams why he is such a deadly dual-threat.

Though he was the Heisman favorite prior to the start of this season, that was mostly due to the hype and his name. Now having made major strides throughout the year, he should be next season's Heisman favorite based on his performances over the past few months.

Texas Has Once Again Made Their Case For Potential Transfers This Offseason

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) shake hands after a game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Longhorns will need to hit the transfer portal this offseason, and this win over Michigan bolsters Texas as a player's top destination. Not only did they take a dominant win over Michigan, but Manning demonstrated why he is a quarterback people should want to play with.

As Texas looks to make its way back to the College Football Playoff next season, it will need some transfer help. If their win against the Wolverines isn't a good demonstration of why players should want to play under head coach Steve Sarkisian, then what is?

Colin Simmons Will Be the SEC's Top Pass Rusher Next Season

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) tackles Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Colin Simmons finished the game with a few tackles and a sack in the team's win over Michigan. In the victory, Simmons looked like a force to be reckoned with in the game and next season he should come to full form.

Simmons has an expectation to be a high draft pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and his junior season should support that possibility. One of the best young talents in the nation on the defensive line, Simmons could be the next great defensive player to come out of Texas after linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. enters the draft this season.

A powerful pass rusher, Simmons will take on a role as the leader of the Longhorns' defense next season and will look to lead by example.