3 Bold Predictions for Texas Against Mississippi State

Steve Sarkisian's team enters Saturday ranked No. 11 nationally at 5-2, while the 4-3 Bulldogs arrive in Austin without starting quarterback Kamario Taylor, who is out for the season. Texas still has injury concerns of its own, including the absence of left tackle Trevor Goosby and edge rusher Colin Simmons, but the matchup presents opportunities on both sides of the ball.

Here are three bold predictions for how the Longhorns will handle Mississippi State.

1. Raleek Brown Rushes for Another 100-Yard Game

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs with the ball during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown's breakout against Ole Miss should be the beginning of a bigger role, not an isolated performance. After rushing for 157 yards on 23 carries, the running back has earned the opportunity to remain the centerpiece of Texas' ground game.

Mississippi State has struggled to consistently stop opposing offenses, and the Bulldogs are dealing with injuries at linebacker. That creates an opportunity for Brown to build on his recent success, particularly with Hollywood Smothers expected to be available again.

Smothers' return gives Texas another talented option, but Sarkisian should continue feeding Brown while he is running this effectively. The Longhorns also need to take pressure off Arch Manning, especially with Goosby out for the season and the offensive line still adjusting.

2. Arch Manning Throws Multiple Touchdowns Without a Turnover

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning's three turnovers against Ole Miss nearly overshadowed an otherwise productive performance. He threw for 212 yards and a touchdown while adding two rushing scores, but protecting the football has to become a priority.

Mississippi State presents an opportunity for Manning to take another step forward. The Bulldogs have struggled defensively, and Texas has enough weapons on the perimeter to create mismatches. Ryan Wingo is coming off a seven-catch, 111-yard performance, while Cam Coleman is expected to be available after leaving the Ole Miss game with a shoulder injury.

The return of Coleman should give Manning another reliable target and make it harder for Mississippi State to concentrate its coverage on Wingo. With a stronger rushing attack also forcing defenders to respect the run, Manning should have opportunities to attack downfield.

3. Texas Forces Multiple Turnovers and Holds Mississippi State Under 20 Points

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) intercepts a pass in front of Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State's quarterback situation makes this a particularly interesting matchup for Texas' defense. With Taylor out for the season, freshman Parker Puckett is expected to lead the Bulldogs against a defense that already has shown an ability to create game-changing plays.

Texas recorded three interceptions against Ole Miss, and the Longhorns should have opportunities to generate similar pressure against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs' offensive line has struggled with pass protection, surrendering four sacks against Oklahoma. Even without Simmons, Texas has enough defensive talent to make Puckett uncomfortable.

The key will be maintaining discipline. Mississippi State's tempo and spacing can create opportunities for explosive plays if defenders lose their assignments. Texas must tackle well and force the freshman quarterback to sustain long drives rather than allowing easy completions to become big gains.

Texas has the talent to win this game comfortably, but the bigger objective is delivering a complete performance. Brown establishing the run, Manning protecting the football and the defense controlling a quarterback without much experience would give the Longhorns exactly the kind of Saturday they need. After nearly letting the Ole Miss victory slip away, Texas has a chance to make a much clearer statement at home.

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