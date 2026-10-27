Steve Sarkisian Faces Critical Injury Questions After Texas' Win Over Ole Miss

Steve Sarkisian's team was already without two key contributors in edge rusher Colin Simmons and running back Hollywood Smothers on Saturday.

Texas then lost starting left tackle Trevor Goosby to a serious knee injury and watched wide receiver Cam Coleman leave with a shoulder injury during the 34-27 victory.

Monday brought an encouraging development for Coleman, but significant questions remain about the availability of the other three players. With Mississippi State visiting Austin on Saturday, the answers could have a major impact on both sides of the ball.

Cam Coleman Shows Encouraging Signs as Texas Awaits More Updates

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) attempts to catch the ball in front of Mississippi Rebels cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman appears to be trending in a positive direction after his injury initially prompted concern from Sarkisian. According to a report from 247Sports' Chip Brown, Coleman practiced Monday without a non-contact jersey, suggesting the shoulder injury may not be as serious as it first appeared.

The junior receiver went down on the first play of the second half against Ole Miss while attempting to make a diving catch from Arch Manning. He landed hard on his left shoulder, went to the locker room for evaluation and did not return to the game.

Afterward, Sarkisian offered a concerning initial assessment of both Coleman and Goosby, saying neither injury looked very good. Monday's report provides a more optimistic sign for Coleman, although his availability against Mississippi State has not been officially confirmed.

His potential return would be important for Manning and the passing game. Coleman has recorded 21 receptions for 348 yards and a team-leading six touchdown catches this season. His ability to stretch the field and win contested catches gives Texas a dimension it would miss if he were unavailable.

Goosby's situation is considerably more definitive. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Sunday that the senior left tackle will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his knee in the first quarter against Ole Miss. Andre Cojoe replaced him in the game, and Texas must now determine how best to protect Manning's blind side for the final stretch of the schedule.

The Longhorns also need answers on Simmons and Smothers, both of whom missed Saturday's game. Simmons, Texas' standout edge rusher, entered the Ole Miss matchup sidelined by an ankle injury suffered against Florida. Before his absence, he had recorded 10.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss, leading the nation in both categories. His continued absence would leave Texas needing other defenders to generate pressure consistently.

Smothers, meanwhile, missed the game with a shoulder injury after being listed as doubtful on the SEC availability report. The running back had established himself as Texas' leading rusher before his absence, and his return would give Sarkisian another option alongside Raleek Brown, who delivered a 157-yard performance against Ole Miss.

Texas proved it could beat a top opponent without several key players, but sustaining that level of performance will become harder if the injury list grows. Coleman offers the most encouraging immediate sign, while Goosby's season-ending injury forces a major adjustment. The next updates on Simmons and Smothers will help determine how close the Longhorns are to getting their roster back toward full strength before Mississippi State arrives.

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