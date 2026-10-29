One Texas Running Back Has Earned a Bigger Role in Longhorn's Offense

After rushing for 157 yards on 23 carries in Texas' 34-27 win over Ole Miss, Raleek Brown is providing the physicality and explosive plays the offense had struggled to find consistently. His 47-yard run in the fourth quarter helped set up the go-ahead touchdown, giving the Longhorns a reliable answer when the game tightened.

Hollywood Smothers' eventual return will complicate the backfield picture, but it shouldn't erase what Brown accomplished. Texas brought both backs in to strengthen its rushing attack, and Brown has earned a larger share of the workload. That doesn't mean abandoning Smothers. It means rewarding production while giving the offense a clearer identity.

Brown Deserves More Than a Return to the Old Rotation

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs with the ball during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Ole Miss game, Texas had largely split carries between Brown and Smothers when both were available. Each had 53 carries through the first five games, reflecting Steve Sarkisian's intention to manage the workload rather than lean heavily on one back. Injuries disrupted that plan, and Brown took advantage of his expanded opportunity against the Rebels.

His 6.8 yards per carry were not the product of volume alone. Brown showed patience on zone runs, made decisive cuts through creases and accelerated into open space. His 23-yard run helped set up an early score, while the 47-yard burst in the fourth quarter demonstrated his ability to change a drive with one touch.

The performance also arrived at a critical moment for the offense. Texas lost left tackle Trevor Goosby early against Ole Miss, and Arch Manning endured another turnover-heavy outing. The Longhorns needed a way to control the game without asking their quarterback to carry every possession. Brown gave them one, helping Texas finish with 207 rushing yards and close out the win with a run-heavy fourth-quarter drive.

Sarkisian acknowledged the value of Brown's performance while explaining why the coaching staff wanted multiple capable backs. The coach said Texas added both Brown and Smothers because of the physical toll of the SEC season, noting that he couldn't assume both would be available every week. He also praised freshman Michael Terry's contribution against Ole Miss, particularly in short-yardage and third-down situations.

That approach should continue, but the hierarchy deserves to evolve. Brown has demonstrated that he can handle a heavier workload, and Texas should give him the first opportunity to establish the running game rather than automatically returning to an even split once Smothers is healthy.

Smothers still has a meaningful role. He was Texas' leading rusher before missing the Ole Miss game, and his own production earlier in the season earned him that standing. His availability and effectiveness after the injury will matter, and the Longhorns should avoid forcing him back into a full workload before he is ready.

The ideal solution is a flexible rotation with Brown at its center. If he continues to run efficiently, he should receive the majority of early-down carries, while Smothers can provide a change of pace and fresh legs. Terry has also earned a place in the conversation after his productive outing.

Texas doesn't need to choose between rewarding Brown and respecting Smothers' established role. It needs to recognize that Brown's breakthrough has given the offense a new option. The Longhorns spent the early part of the season searching for consistent rushing production. Now that Brown has shown he can provide it, the burden is on the coaching staff to make sure his opportunity doesn't disappear when the backfield gets healthier.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.