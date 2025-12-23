3 Bold Predictions For Texas Longhorns in Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan

The Texas Longhorns aim to write the final page of a rollercoaster 2025 season with the final stop on the ride coming in a matchup against the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Both teams head to Orlando with a 9-3 record, as the Longhorns ended the season with full momentum after taking down the then-ranked No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies, while the Wolverines were defeated by their bitter rival, the then No. 1 team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

While each squad will have a new look, whether that's through roster changes due to some players heading off to the NFL Draft, while others are placing their names in the transfer portal, and through some turnover on each coaching staff, both programs will undoubtedly look to win the Citrus Bowl as a springboard for some momentum. Here are three bold predictions for the matchup on New Year's Eve.

Ty'Anthony Smith Shows off His Potential

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns are going to be without several linebackers against Michigan, with both Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore declaring for the NFL Draft and Liona Lefau entering the transfer portal, leaving Texas without its three starting linebackers.

So now, more so out of necessity, the Longhorns will have to look at sophomore Ty'Anthony Smith to step up and fill in the starting lineup, as he is now the most experienced player in the linebacker room. Smith was impactful this season, recording 51 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, and two sacks.

The second-year player will have a lot more responsibility as the likely starter in the middle of the defense, especially against a Wolverines offense that is heavily dependent on rushing the football. Look for Smith to be all over the field come next Wednesday.

Michigan's Rushing Attack Gets Contained

Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Hero Kanu (93) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Michigan offense has lived and breathed with running the ball, and this year was nothing different as the Wolverines had the No. 15 rushing offense in the country which averaged over 200 yards rushing per game, averaging 5.5 yards per carry, and recording 32 touchdowns on the ground.

Throughout the 2025 season, the Longhorns were stout against the run, having the No. 10-ranked rushing defense in the country. Texas minimized its opponents' rushing attack, with opposing teams averaging under 100 yards per game, three yards per carry, and allowed 12 rushing touchdowns.

While both lines of scrimmage may look different depending on key players and their availability in this matchup, the trenches may be where this game is won or lost for the Longhorns.

A Freshman Wide Receiver Finds the End Zone

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (3) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) in the first half at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The question for the Longhorns is, how long will the starters go in this game? Will Arch Manning in company play just a single drive, a half, or the entire game? That likely depends on how the first few drives play out. However, Texas may look at the bowl game as a chance to give some of its younger players some burn in real game action with its freshmen wide receivers being likely beneficiaries.

Whether it's Kaliq Lockett or Jamie Ffrench, both of whom did not see the field often in year one finally getting the opportunity to showcase what made them both five-star recruits coming out of high school. Or Daylan McCutcheon, who did see the field a few times as a freshman, received an expanded role as a slot wide receiver with the departure of DeAndre Moore Jr.

Expect one of these players to find themselves in the end zone with the opportunity of live game reps on the table.