Vince Young Offers Solution For Texas Longhorns Biggest Issue From 2025

The Texas Longhorns may not have made the College Football Playoff in the 2025 season, but there was still plenty to be proud of during the year, including their rivalry win over the Texas A&M Aggies and their bowl game win over the Michigan Wolverines.

However, finishing 132nd in penalty yards over the course of the season is not one of those items on the list for celebration, and it came back to bite Texas quite a few times.

But one Texas legend has come to light a fire under the boys heading into 2026, where the Horns will look to insert themselves back into the 12-team playoff.

"That's Not a Coach's Fault"

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

During his weekly appearance on The Stampede, former Longhorns quarterback Vince Young put his two cents in on the penalty yardage that Texas accrued during the 2025 season and pressed for player accountability, given that the players are the only ones who can make a difference in the statistic.

"Sometimes you just gotta be accountable as a player, like first of all, watch the ball," Young said with a chuckle on the podcast. "I just told you in the huddle, 'on two' or 'on one.' Why are you false-starting on a clap anyway?"

The former national champion would emphasize discipline in the team going forward, and even drew back from his personal time leading huddles in Austin.

"That's gotta be discipline," Young said. "A lot of times, when I was the leader of that team, I'm telling y'all like 'this is not a coach's penalty right here; this is accountability of us.'"

Young would then call on the team's on-field leaders, specifically quarterback Arch Manning, to right the wrongs in 2026.

"I hope Arch and the rest of the leaders are in there like, 'Man, this is not Coach's job for us to stay onsides or stuff that we can control.' This is the type of stuff that you have to work on as a player when you go over and talk to Coach and ask what you need to do better. Well, your ass needs to quit jumping offside.'"

The podcast's other host, former Texas coach Mack Brown, put the cherry on top in promoting the true meaning of "player-led teams," even recalling Young's leadership while the two were in Austin together.

"Like we said, player-led teams are more important," Brown said. "You can't say player-led teams and then that not happen. Vince would be on the offensive linemen, and I wouldn't even have to speak."

Texas opens their sixth season under Steve Sarkisian with a hosting of the Texas State Bobcats at DKR on September 5.