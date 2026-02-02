Texas Longhorns Open as Early Favorites vs. Ohio State Next Season

The Texas Longhorns began the 2025 season with a close loss to a Big Ten opponent and ended it with a statement win over a team from the same conference, and now their minds shift to righting that wrong that began their roller coaster year.

Texas hosts the Ohio State Buckeyes at DKR during Week 2 of the 2026 college football season, looking to avenge the two losses they suffered to Ryan Day's team in the year 2025 as they see a return to national championship form.

And according to FanDuel, they could very well be on their way to doing so.

Texas Named Favorites in Ohio State Game For 2026

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) reaches with the ball for a first down while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jordan Young (14) attempts to tackle during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The betting site released the odds and money line for the rematch between the two college football blue bloods, and in what may come as a shock to some, the Longhorns were listed as the 2.5-point favorites, with an over-under of 46.5 points.

The Longhorns fell twice to the Buckeyes in 2025, the first time in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff, one that Ohio State would eventually go on to win the national championship in, and the second time in the 2025 season opener on August 30 in Columbus.

To say the Longhorns struggled in the second contest would actually be more of a stretch than anything, as the Horns had significantly more yards than the Buckeyes, as well as more first downs, but the one turnover (an Arch Manning interception) and the six turnovers compared to Ohio State's two is really all that did the Burnt Orange in during the season opener.

Yes, it was Arch Manning's first big game start, but he has shown since then that he is not the same youngster that he was at "The Horseshoe" to start out the 2025 season.

Look no further than the regular season finale against the Texas A&M Aggies, where Manning threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran in the game-sealing score from 35 yards out to spoil A&M's perfect season and, for the second season in a row, prevent their rivals from advancing to the conference championship.

Another example would be a game that any Ohio State fan would be appreciative of, Texas' 41-27 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, where Manning again used his legs to clinch victory for the Horns, taking off for a 60-yard score late in the fourth quarter to effectively put the game out of reach.

Julian Sayin is still the signal caller for Ryan Day's offense, and winning over the team many predict to start the season atop the AP ranks will still be no easy task for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, but with a battle-tested Arch Manning getting ready to start his second season as a full-time starter and an electric DKR crowd backing the Horns, a "Game of the Year" candidate is sure to come from the Week 2 matchup deep in the heart of Texas.

Not to mention the splendid work that Texas did in the transfer portal over the offseason, picking up the biggest wide receiver available in Cam Coleman, as well as two running backs to fill the void left by Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter's departures.

The Longhorns and Buckeyes kick off from Austin on September 12.

Line : Texas -2.5 (-105), Ohio State +2.5 (-115)

: Texas -2.5 (-105), Ohio State +2.5 (-115) Over/Under : 46.5

: 46.5 Moneyline: Texas -130, Ohio State +108