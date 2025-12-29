3 Keys to Victory for Texas Longhorns vs. Michigan Wolverines

The Texas Longhorns are just a few days out from playing their final game of the 2025 season, looking to end the year with some momentum to help springboard renewed expectations heading to the 2026 season.

The Longhorns head back to the Sunshine State for the second time this season, this time to take on the Michigan Wolverines for the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, with kick off slated for Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. CT.

While both teams will be without some of their key players and the Wolverines are dealing with a huge coaching change after the dismissal of former head coach Sherrone Moore. Michigan is still a talented team that the Longhorns should not take lightly. With the Citrus Bowl a few days away, here are three things Texas should focus on to secure a victory against Michigan.

Controlling Michigan's Rushing Attack

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines pride themselves in there ability to run the football, and that shows as Michigan heads into the matchup against the Longhorns with the No. 15-ranked rushing offense in the country.

Throughout their 12 games of the regular season, the Wolverines have averaged over 200 yards rushing per game while also averaging over 5.5 yards per carry and have scored 32 touchdowns on the ground.

Leading the rushing attack for Michigan, headed into the Citrus, is second-year running back Jordan Marshall. The Longhorns will have to emphasize slowing down the running back who has totaled 932 yards, averaging over six yards per carry, and found the end zone 10 times.

Find Something from the Running Back Room

Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) runs for yards past Sam Houston Bearkats defensive lineman Darius Jackson (90) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On the other side, the Longhorns' running game was seemingly nonexistent for the entire season outside of games against Oklahoma and Texas A&M, and now Texas heads into the Citrus Bowl down four of its running backs that it started the season with.

Steve Sarkisian's offense will have to look at its younger running backs in the room, in Christian Clark and James Simon, while Michael Terry III should see his first action after his move from wide receiver to running back. With the limited options in the backfield, look for return specialist Ryan Niblett to get a look at running back.

Regardless of who will be back there next to Arch Manning, the Longhorns will have to find an option to combat the Wolverines' rushing attack.

Pressure Bryce Underwood

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) stands over Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) after Mateer is sacked during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Longhorns' defense was one of the best units in generating pressure, finishing the regular season with the third most sacks in the country with 38, and averaged about three sacks a game. It won't be easy for the Longhorns against Michigan's offensive line, which has allowed 18 sacks on the season.

Look for the Longhorns' pass rushers in Colin Simmons, depending on how much he plays in the bowl game, and younger players like Lance Jackson and Justus Terry to get after Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood and try to take him off his spot.