Chris Del Conte Shares Update on Texas Football's New Practice Facility

The Texas Longhorns have been in full offseason mode for a little over a month now following their win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

This victory secured a third straight 10-win season for the program, though that didn't include another trip to the College Football Playoff.

Regardless, the Longhorns will be stepping into 2026 with a new-look roster around Arch Manning, and many of these new faces will spend their first year on the Forty Acres breaking in the team's new practice facility.

Texas Football Practice Facility Receives Estimated Completion Date

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Texas AD Chris Del Conte shared the latest on the football program's new practice facility during the annual Town Hall on Wednesday, saying that the project is expected to be completed in "mid-July."

"This is our football indoor project. It's under construction right now," Del Conte said. "So we have a grass football field ... but this, this project is fully funded, and it's under construction right now. Should be ready mid-July. So it's going to be awesome."

The plan is for the facility to have grass fields, and Steve Sarkisian will wait until it's finished to see if the switch from turf to grass will be made at DKR for the 2027 season.

During the presentation, Del Conte also revealed some updated renderings of what the facility will look like.

Take a look:

Del Conte added that he's "not sure" what the athletic department will do with the team's current practice facility. The Longhorns usually practice at Denius Fields right outside of "The Bubble" during the season but hold the program's annual NFL Pro Day inside of it or move practice in there when it's extra hot during fall camp.

"What are we gonna do with the bubble? Not too sure yet," Del Conte said. "I'm gonna keep the field, the practice fields for football for a hot moment, because in the fall, I need them to go to camp somewhere. But that property, we will start to look at how, what do we do there, when Steve gets a full understanding of how this field, how the practice field, is going to be here, in the indoor here, then we'll look at what we can do with that facility up top."

The Longhorns will now have a brand new facility to practice in as they get set to make a potential run at the National Championship next season.