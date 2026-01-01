3 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in Win vs. Michigan

The Texas Longhorns closed out the 2025 season with a bang, beating the Michigan Wolverines for their fourth ranked win of the season in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Texas rallied in the fourth quarter before cruising to a 41-27 win, and multiple Longhorns contributed to the result despite a slew of opt-outs on both sides of the ball along with some major changes to the coaching staff.

Here are three Longhorns who shined above the rest on Wednesday:

Christian Clark, RB

Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark gestures after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

With Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter both hitting the transfer portal, Clark got his first-career start and took full advantage.

He finished with by far the best game of his young career, posting 20 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. Entering the Citrus Bowl, Clark had 35 carries for 131 yards and a score on the season.

After missing the entire 2024 season due to injury, Clark's performance against Michigan was a pleasant site for Texas fans.

Ty'Anthony Smith, LB

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Liona Lefau entering the portal and Anthony Hill Jr. declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, Smith stepped up in a major way.

He finished with a game-high nine total tackles (one for loss), a QB hit and two interceptions of Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood in the second half, helping seal the game for Texas in the process.

After Arch Manning found Kaliq Lockett for the go-ahead 30-yard touchdown in the forth quarter, Smith immediately got Texas the ball back on the next possession by picking off Underwood over the middle. He then snagged another interception on the next drive, marking his third-career pick.

Arch Manning, QB

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Manning had himself a day in Orlando, looking like a legitimate 2026 Heisman Trophy candidate in the process.

Manning finished with 21 of 34 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns along with two rushing scores, highlighted by a 60-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. He also had a 23-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, tallying nine carries for 155 yards in total.

Manning ends his 2025 season on a high note, finishing 248 of 404 passing for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with 10 rushing scores.

After a rocky start to the season, Manning bounced back during the second half of the year and gave Texas a legitimate shot at the College Football Playoff in the process. However, the expectation for Manning and Texas next season will be to get back to the CFP.