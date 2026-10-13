3 Matchups That Will Decide Texas' Week 6 Game Against Florida

The Texas Longhorns have to shake off a tough loss to the Oklahoma Sooners and look ahead to this week's game against the Florida Gators. Like Texas, Florida is also coming off a stunning loss. They fell 38-19 to South Carolina last week.

Two weeks ago, the Gators were a force to be reckoned with after defeating Ole Miss. Now, Jon Sumrall's team is on life support and they're desperately looking for a response.

This is a high-stakes game for both programs. Here are three matchups that could decide the outcome.

Cam Coleman vs. Cormani McClain

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Coleman had a tremendous game against the Sooners, finishing with five catches for 110 yards and a 42-yard touchdown. He was fully unlocked on Saturday and showed why Texas invested money in Coleman.

He should be lined up with cornerback Cormani McClain. The senior has one interception but has struggled mightily in coverage. He's allowed a 62.1 percent reception rate and could have a difficult time with Coleman.

If Coleman repeats last week's performance, that could unlock the rest of the Longhorns' offense.

Jadan Baugh vs. Texas' Defensive Line

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jadan Baugh had a sensational start to 2026, rushing for 600 yards and 11 touchdowns during the first four games. However, Baugh is going in the opposite direction during the Gators' two-game losing streak, handling 27 carries for 72 yards.

The Longhorns' run defense has been excellent, but Baugh is the toughest running back they've faced. Will Muschamp can't let Baugh find running lanes early in the game. Florida fell behind early last week and had to chase points.

If Texas is in a similar situation, it would force the Gators to abandon the run and give the Longhorns' defensive line more opportunities to pressure quarterback Aaron Philo.

Arch Manning vs. Aaron Philo

Arch Manning throws a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Manning and Philo face immense pressure this week. Both quarterbacks are trying to turn around their offenses and get back on track.

Philo has been sacked six times in two games, so he'll have to get the ball out quickly against Texas' aggressive defense. Manning is coming off a disappointing effort against Oklahoma, throwing two interceptions, including a costly fourth-quarter pick-six.

It wouldn't be surprising to find Texas and Florida in a one-score game, so whoever can protect the ball and deliver could decide Saturday's game. Manning has played much better at home, and if he can bounce back, the Longhorns should be in a good position to win.

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