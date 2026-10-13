Texas vs. Florida: Everything to Know About the Longhorns' Next Opponent

The Texas Longhorns slammed into their first wave of adversity and are no longer undefeated. The Longhorns were handed their first loss in the ever-important Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners, who hobbled into Dallas and left with a win that can change their season.

Now the Longhorns will have to reset and pick themselves up off the mat quickly as another conference challenge awaits them as the Florida Gators make their way to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Like the Longhorns, the Gators will also be looking for a rebound performance after an ugly 38-19 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks; the two programs sit at a crossroads in the 2026 season and will look to get back on track when they do battle on Saturday morning.

Florida Also Hunts Bounce-Back Win in Austin

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall walks on the field against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Gators appeared to be one of the biggest surprises not just in the SEC but in all of college football throughout the first few weeks of the Jon Sumrall era in Gainesville. Sumrall took over the Florida team this offseason after spending two seasons as Tulane's head coach.

Florida began the season with an undefeated 4-0 record following a statement 52-28 win over the then No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels, who had beaten the LSU Tigers the week before in an emotional win.

The undefeated start was the first time since 2019 that the Gators had begun a year 4-0 since 2019, and Florida skyrocketed to No. 8 in the AP Poll, marking its first top-10 appearance since 2021.

However, following that game, the Gators have taken a pair of stumbles, losing 45-17 on the road to the Missouri Tigers and then losing at home to the Gamecocks. Florida is now unranked heading into Austin with a 3-2 record and 2-2 in SEC play.

And as Texas learned against Oklahoma, it can't underestimate an opponent regardless of its ranking, especially Florida, which has plenty of talent up-and-down its roster.

Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) during warm ups before an NCAA football at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 10, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Gators are still one of the better offenses in the SEC, ranking No. 4 in scoring and passing offense and No. 5 in total and rushing offense. The Texas defense will have to be ready for a challenge, as Florida averages well over 450 total yards per game and over 40 points per game.

The Texas defense and defensive coordinator, Will Muschamp, will undoubtedly have to center their game plan around running back Jadan Baugh, who the Longhorns are well acquainted with.

When the two teams met, Baugh powered the Gators to the win, totaling 107 yards rushing, averaging 4 yards per carry, and scoring a touchdown. And so far this season, Baugh is one of the top running backs in the country, recording 672 rushing yards, averaging over six yards per carry, and tied for the nation's best 12 rushing touchdowns.

The Longhorns offense, which has struggled, will look to get back into rhythm as the Florida defense isn't one of the strongest units Texas has faced so far. In the SEC, the Gators rank No. 9 in rushing defense, No. 15 in scoring defense, and No. 16 in total and passing defense.

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