The Texas Longhorns will leave College Station with a win that puts them in the SEC championship game and surely a secured ticket to the College Football Playoff after taking down the Texas A&M Aggies 16-6.

It wasn't as pretty as most rival games are, and the Lone Star Showdown proved to be all that and more, with struggles from both teams. But the Longhorns overcame plenty of penalties and a bad turnover and held on for the win.

While a lot of plays went into the Longhorns coming out of enemy territory with a hard-fought win, some stick out more than others, and here's a look at five of those plays that defined Texas' win over Texas A&M.

Cam Coleman's First Quarter Touchdown

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns punted and scored a field goal on their first two drives of the game, and while facing a struggling Texas A&M offense, Texas still needed to score touchdowns to get the game out of reach and away from any possible upset.

Texas did just that on the third drive of the game as Arch Manning found wide receiver Cam Coleman from three yards out to open the lead to double digits. The score was Coleman's team-leading eighth touchdown of the season.

And finding the end zone was the start of a highly productive night for Coleman, who ended the Lone Star Showdown with four catches for 37 yards, which was more than he had in the last four games combined, although he did miss the game against Missouri.

WHOOP THERE IT IS🤘 pic.twitter.com/gPmvd9Q86K — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 28, 2026

The Texas Defense Regains the Momentum after Arch Manning Interception

The Longhorns offense looked poised to add another touchdown to the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter; however, with the ball on the Texas A&M seven-yard line, Arch Manning forced a ball to tight end Emaree Winston, resulting in the ball being tipped and intercepted at the goal line.

The turnover gave the Aggies a growing wave of momentum; trailing 13-6, cashing in on the takeaway with a touchdown and a two-point conversion would put them even. And the Aggies looked set on getting those points as they started that drive with a 33-yard completion.

However, the Texas defense would bunker down as Texas A&M entered Texas territory, as Aggies quarterback Brady Hart was unable to connect with wide receiver Isaiah Horton, and they would turn the ball over on downs.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

A Big Arch Manning Rush Helps Set Up Late Game Field Goal

Fortunately for the Longhorns, the pendulum swung right back in their favor, and seeking what could be a knockout blow, Texas faced a third and seven on the Texas A&M 36-yard line.

On the key third down, Manning would get his number called on a quarterback draw, and he fought forward to gain every possible yard and earned the first down the hard way to gain the first down. Texas would be forced to kick a field goal the very next set of downs, but the big run from Manning killed time off the clock and made the kick a bit easier.

Arch Manning with a TOUGH run for a first down 🤘@InsideTexas || https://t.co/7PIa9sfHBW pic.twitter.com/fhE9Ebd13w — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 28, 2026

Gianni Spetic Nails Third Field Goal of the Game

Texas Longhorns kicker Gianni Spetic (44) kicks the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four plays after Manning's important third-down run, Gianni Spetic would be called upon one more time to push the Texas lead back to double digits. And Spetic did exactly what he was asked to do, knocking down the 46-yard field goal with 5:19 minutes left to play.

Spetic was called upon several times in the rivalry game, and every time he stepped up to the plate, he went a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals, with a long of 54 yards and 1-for-1 on extra points on the night, accounting for 10 of the 16 Texas points.

Texas' Defense Seals It Late

Down 10, the Aggies got the ball with a chance to chip away at Texas' lead, getting the ball back with a little over five minutes left to play in the game. And the Aggies were able to move the football into Texas territory but were once again turned away by the Texas defense.

On a fourth-and-one from the Longhorns 43-yard line, Hart was unable to connect with Jayden Warren, and the Aggies would turn the ball over on downs with 2:36 minutes left to play.

That would be the last time Texas A&M touched the football as a Michael Terry III gain of 14 yards put the game at the two-minute warning, and after interesting clock management from the Aggies, they were without any timeouts, and Texas kneeled three times in a row to secure the win.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.