3 Overreactions After Texas Stunned Ohio State

It's hard to put into words what the Texas Longhorns pulled off on Saturday night. They trailed by 20 as the fourth quarter began. DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium was filled with a stunned fanbase. A highly anticipated matchup quickly turned into a one-sided affair.

Something clicked for Texas. Suddenly, the Longhorns stormed back, and as Hollywood Smothers ran in for the go-ahead score, Austin, Texas, came alive. They erased a 20-point deficit and claimed the top spot in the latest AP Poll.

A win over an opponent like Ohio State is going to bring out plenty of overreactions, so here are three to chew on.

Arch Manning's Heisman Conversations Are Back

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, Arch Manning didn't look terrific during the first three quarters, but the final 12 minutes were a better reflection of who Manning is. Over the final three drives, Manning was 13-for-19 with 125 passing yards, 33 rushing yards, and a touchdown.

Heisman voters won't be talking about Manning's first three quarters when evaluating this game. They'll look at his resiliency and the ability to help pull the Longhorns out of a large deficit to secure a huge win.

Manning has a long way to go, but we could be looking at the Ohio State game as the day everything changed for the Texas quarterback.

The Best Defense Under Steve Sarkisian?

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Will Muschamp's defense didn't shut down Julian Sayin and the Ohio State offense, the Longhorns wouldn't have pulled out a win. Texas held Sayin to a career-low completion percentage (53.1). A lot of the Buckeyes' production came from Jeremiah Smith.

The star wideout had eight catches for 174 yards and a touchdown. But Texas will not face a better wide receiver than Smith this year. Outside of Smith, the Longhorns did a nice job of pressuring Sayin and slowing down their offense.

Hiring Muschamp was a slam-dunk move by Sarkisian, and this Longhorns defense could be a special unit this year.

Is Texas the Team to Beat in College Football?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas is officially the best team in the country according to the AP Poll. There is a lot of talent at the top of the rankings, but are the Longhorns going to be the team to beat?

It might be early to declare that, but regardless of what happens the rest of the year, Texas will have one of the most impressive wins of any team this year. Saturday was a statement. It may not have been pretty for the first three quarters, but the Longhorns found a way to win.

Imagine what this team could look like if they play a complete game.

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