3 Storylines To Watch Most in Texas' Week 2 Matchup Against Ohio State

College football is finally back in full swing and for the Texas Longhorns, they cruised through a tune-up game in week one that gave the staff an early glimpse into what the new look roster could do during the 2026 season.

With an early win under their belt, the Longhorns will remain in Austin for the week two matchup, but will now welcome in the Ohio State Buckeyes, the No. 1 team in the country, for a rematch of last years season opener.

With two of the most talented rosters in the country, the storylines have already formed, and here are the three that could shape the outcome of the game.

Are the Longhorns Jeremiah Smith's Kryptonite?

Texas Longhorns linebacker David Gbenda (33) and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Smith is arguably the No. 1 receiver in the country, and could hold that title for the last few years with his elit eproduction since his freshman year. In 30 gmaes for the Buckeyes, he has 2,709 on 171 receptions, good for an average of 90.3 yards per game.

However, in the two games he has played the Longhorns, he has been held to seven catches for 46 yards and no touchdowns, a far cry from his normal game statline.

The Longhorns will need that performance again this go round, but containing him for three games will be a tall ask, and with new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp at the helm, which side of the ball will have made corrections for this one?

Can Arch Manning Prove He is the Better Quarterback?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning has been hyped up as the next "generation quarterback" to come through college football, before even taking a snap as the full-time starter, setting unrealistic expectations on the young signal-caller.

On the other side of the field this weekend will be Julian Sayin, a potential top-three quarterback taken in the NFL Draft, alongside Manning. For the Longhorns, now with the talent on the roster to match that of the Buckeyes, it's the chance for Manning to having his arrival aprty, and show why he has been so hyped over the years.

He threw for 44 more yards last season than Sayin, but on 10 more attempts. If he can out-duel him again, but in a bigger way, it should serve as a huge boast of confidence for the rest of the season.

Sarkisian Needs a Statement Win

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during the second quarter of a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Sarkisian, outside of making the College Football Playoffs for two straight seasons in 2023 and 2024, he is still searching for his biggest win since taking over the program. He holds a 1-2 record in the College Football Playoffs, and is is 0-1 in SEC Championships.

Furthermore, against top-five opponents in ther regular season, Sarkisian is 2-6, with the lone wins coming against the Texas A&M Aggies last year, and the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023. Of the six losses, that includes two straight to the Buckeyes over the past two seasons.

A big regular season win will not only serve as a marquee win for the program, but for Sarkisian as well.

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