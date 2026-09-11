Texas vs. Ohio State Final Score Prediction: Who Wins and Why?

The Texas Longhorns more than took care of business in their first game of the 2026 season as the Longhorns began a season filled with lofty expectations off on the right foot, dominating their Week 1 matchup against the Texas State Bobcats.

And as the Longhorns continue through their non-conference schedule, a colossal matchup awaits Texas on Saturday night as the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes make their way to Austin for a top-five matchup.

A clash of titans between No. 1 and No. 4 needs no added introduction or hype, as not only does a win become a shot of early-season momentum for either the Longhorns or the Buckeyes, but a win would also be a huge notch on the winner's resume for the College Football Playoff.

In a Clash Between High-Powered Offenses, Defense will be the Deciding Factor

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons (1) reacts after recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of the talk heading into the showdown on Saturday night revolves around both teams' elite offenses, and for good reason, with both the Longhorns and Buckeyes having some of the best offensive players in the country.

And while games are obviously decided by which offense puts up the most amount of points, and quarterbacks Arch Manning and Julian Sayin are expected to lead their offenses down the field, having a massive say in the outcome will be the two defenses.

The Ohio State defense under defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has proven it can keep a Steve Sarkisian offense off the scoreboard.

The Longhorns did manage to move the football against the Buckeyes in last year's season opener, gaining over 300 yards of total offense; however, Texas was only able to put seven points on the board, which came in the fourth quarter.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas won't be seeing the exact same defense from a year ago, as the Buckeyes lost plenty of important players, three of whom were Top 15 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, the scheme remains the same as Patricia enters year two in Columbus, and in game one, the Buckeyes only allowed 165 yards and three points.

And the Longhorns, while in the loss, were able to keep an explosive Ohio State offense, which featured a wide receiver who went in the top five in the 2026 NFL Draft and arguably the best wide receiver in college football, Jeremiah Smith, mostly in check, limiting the Buckeyes to just over 200 yards of total offense, amassing 203 yards.

One of the biggest changes for the 2026 version of the matchup is the Longhorns having a new defensive coordinator in Will Muschamp. Muschamp brings a new fire to the big-time affair with a different style of aggressive defense compared to what the Buckeyes saw a year ago, which will be a wild card for the Longhorns on Saturday.

The Longhorns are undoubtedly looking to come out of Saturday night's game with a huge win, and while putting points on the board is the name of the game, keeping the Buckeyes' offense controlled and out of the end zone might be an even bigger point of emphasis.

Final Score Prediction: Texas 27, Ohio State 24

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