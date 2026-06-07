3 Players Who Could Commit to Texas Next After WR Briceson Thrower

The Texas Longhorns are focusing on multiple areas for the time being. The program has its eyes set on the season ahead, while also working to ensure that the future of the team is in good hands with talent joining after the season.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, that process begins with the 2027 class, the next round of prospects that will make their way on campus after committing to the program.

They took a step forward after landing a commitment from Briceson Thrower, one of the top receivers in the state of Texas, but who are some other names that could join the class next?

Reed Ramsier, IOL

Texas Longhorns coach KJ Flood and recruiting target Reed Ramsier | Reed Ramsier (@ReedRamsier on X)

Ramsier is one of the top interior offensive linemen in the country, and the No. 2 at that position from the state of Florida. He combines elite size with great footwork to give him a dominant run blocking ability in the interior, while also serving as a great pass blocker as well.

For the Longhorns, it's a two-horse race between them and the Auburn Tigers, with no lean on which program he will pick. Sarkisian and his staff are pushing for a commitment, and Ramiser will announce his decision around the end of June or early July.

Brian Swanson, IOL

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another one of the elite offensive linemen in the class, and this time, Swanson is right in the Longhorns' backyard, hailing from South Oak Cliff High School. He is a top-80 prospect in the class, and at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, he already has the size and strength to be an electric player at the next level.

Swanson is another two-horse race, essentially, this time between the Longhorns and the SMU Mustangs. There is no set date yet for his commitment, but the Longhorns should feel good about landing the DFW recruit.

Montre Jackson, CB

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian with recruiting target Montre Jackson | Montre Jackson (@M2ntre on X)

One of the top cornerbacks in the class, Jackson is the No. 18 defensive back in the 2027 cycle, and a top 150 prospect in the country. He has great size at 6-foot-1 and shows great technique and use of his hips, turning with some of the best receivers in the country.

Nearly exactly like Swanson, Jackson is right in the Longhorns backyard, hailing from Garland, Texas, and Sarkisian and his staff are competing against the Mustangs once again. The early lean is that it's the Longhorns' race to lose, and he would be a critical pickup for the class.

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