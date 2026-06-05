Texas Welcomes 3-Star Defensive Back in 2027 Class to Campus for Official Visit

The college football needle moves around certain programs. The Texas Longhorns are one of those programs.

This summer has gotten off to a rather big bang when it comes to the Longhorns making headlines. Sure, some of that has to do with their rivals looking for publicity. However, head coach Steve Sarkisian and the rest of this coaching staff are focused on the product they will put on the field this fall.

Not just this fall, but the Longhorns coaching staff is also preparing for the 2027 season, as the program is set to host some massive visits this weekend, with official visits kicking off this summer. One of those visitors was excited to share his trip to Austin this weekend.

Come On Down

2027 defensive back Trenton Blaylock shared on his official X account that it's time to take his visit to the Texas campus. According to Rivals recruiting, the Houston, Texas product is a three-star defensive back who is ranked as the 50th-best defensive back in the 2027 class.

Aside from an official offer from Texas, Blaylock has been offered by the Vanderbilt Commodores, Oklahoma Sooners, Arkansas Razorbacks, and the Texas A&M Aggies. So, one way or another, Blaylock is going to find himself on an SEC football field in the fall of 2027.

Rivals currently has the Commodores as the leader in Blaylock's recruitment. The Commodores are sitting at an 83% chance of landing the talented Texas kid. However, one visit to Austin could change all of that.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo gestures after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This will be Blaylock's second visit with the Longhorns program, but it will be his first official visit with the team. The Sooners lead when it comes to visits for Blaylock, with three. Two of those visits were unofficial.

Unofficial, official, it doesn't matter. Blaylock is clearly a talented player who has nearly half of the SEC wanting him on their sidelines in 2027. Blaylock's recruitment journey will be one to watch, especially if it comes down to the Longhorns and the Sooners fighting to be called his next home.

We wouldn't call the 2027 recruiting process early at the moment, but there are still so many questions to be answered, and it is a class that can still take their time in making such an important decision on their future. The Longhorns currently have the 14th-best recruiting class in 2027.

But that could all change if a talent like Blaylock wants to be in the burnt orange.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.