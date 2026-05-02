3 Reasons Why Texas LB Rasheem Biles Will Live Up to The Hype Next Season

The Texas Longhorns failed to reach their lofty goals last season. Despite preseason praise as the No. 1 team in the country, they never quite lived up to those expectations.

Now, as they look to correct and bring a national championship to the Forty Acres, head coach Steve Sarkisian was tasked with revamping his roster, including filling a void left by linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who departed for the NFL Draft.

They have their answer, though, in transfer linebacker Rasheem Biles, and here are three reasons he will live up to the hype next season.

History of Production

Tennessee Titans second round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Replacing the production of a player as talented as Hill was always going to be a tough task, but Biles, who was an immediate target for the staff after his decision to enter the transfer portal, can replicate the numbers produced, and maybe even finish with stronger stats at the end of the season.

Last season, he finished with 101 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, six pass breakups, and two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns. That was only in 10 games played as well, so his elite numbers had a chance to be even higher, and now he brings that production level to the Forty Acres.

Surrounded by Talent

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It's no secret the Longhorns have a loaded roster, especially along their front seven on defense, where they stack a multitude of future NFL talent at every position. With no shade to Pitt, the Longhorns offer Biles a stronger supporting cast to play alongside in 2026.

While that might not seem like a big deal, it means defenses can't game plan just for him. More pressure along the defensive line that might give him easier paths to sack the quarterback, and a run defense that will make his job easier at stepping into the lane. With proof he can already be efficient, now he can be elite.

Playing With A Chip on His Shoulder

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) and wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) lead the team onto the field to play the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Despite his history of production and his status as a Longhorn now, it won't change who Biles is or where he came from. He was a three-star recruit out of high school, who wasn't even sure if he was going to stick at linebacker when he arrived at Pitt.

He molded his talent and ability, getting better with each year he spent with the Panthers, and a beginning that wasn't even promised. Now, he is looking to prove that he is one of the best linebackers in college football, and he has the talent and drive to do so.

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