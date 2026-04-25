The Next Texas LB Who Could Follow Anthony Hill Jr. to the NFL

At just 21 years old, Anthony Hill Jr. brings desirable athletic traits that make him a desirable NFL draft prospect. He recorded 249 tackles, 31.5 tackles for a loss, 17 sacks, three interceptions and forced eight fumbles in his three-year career with Texas.

After being drafted [Xth overall by the TEAM NAME], Hill leaves behind a strong legacy with the Longhorns after living up to his five-star billing. The team was tasked with replacing his production, and the next NFL linebacker prospect from Texas is likely already on the roster.

Which Texas LBs Could Join Anthony Hill Jr. in the NFL?

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Replacing Hill is about more than finding a starter. He was a green-dot player, and the Longhorns needed to bring someone in who could be a vocal communicator on defense. Fortunately, they had someone waiting in the wings already on the roster.

Linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith confirmed that he would take over the role as the MIKE and wear the green dot in 2026. However, the third-year linebacker still has a lot to prove before being considered a certainty for the 2027 NFL draft.

Smith has made one start in his career, but he has the coaching staff's faith. In 2025, he recorded 60 sacks with 5.5 tackles for a loss. He also notched two sacks, two interceptions and forced two fumbles.

On the weak side, linebacker Rasheem Biles is on track to be an intriguing defensive prospect in the 2027 NFL draft. Both he and Smith are listed at 6’1”, but Biles carries 10 more pounds and has more experience than Smith heading into his fourth season.

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles scored a pick-six touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The senior linebacker is coming off his second straight All-ACC season and has played in 31 games. He’s been starting at Pitt since 2024 and has made his mark as a defensive playmaker.

Roaming on the weak side, Biles can take advantage of his athleticism. He has four career defensive touchdowns, including three in 2025. Biles recovered one fumble and caught two interceptions. He scored every time he touched the football in 2025 and four of five times in his career.

Biles and Smith will have the opportunity to make a massive impact on the Longhorns’ defense during the first year of defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Biles is entering his final season of eligibility and will likely enter the NFL draft next season, while Smith can return for the 2027 season.

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