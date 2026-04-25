Texas' Predicted Starting LB After Anthony Hill Jr. Gets Selected in NFL Draft

The leader of the Texas Longhorns' defense over the past two years, Anthony Hill Jr., has officially made it to the next level after getting drafted in the with No. 60 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday.

Hill leaves behind immense shoes for head coach Steve Sarkisian and new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp to fill, as he was a leader on the field and in the locker room. Fortunately, Texas has a plan.

There were a couple of names in the mix to take over Hill's linebacker position, however with spring practice concluded, there is a clear answer.

Rasheem Biles Will Take Over at Linebacker in 2026

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles scored a pick-six touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Sarkisian and Muschamp knew this day was coming.

So, they planned accordingly, aggressively going after Pitt transfer Rasheem Biles, the No. 2 linebacker in the portal. Biles' interest was mutual, despite some hiccups in the recruiting process.

Biles will be able to slide right in to Hill's role as the fiery beating-heart of Texas' defense, as he was also an emotional leader for Pitt last year.

I asked Texas LB Rasheem Biles about his relationship with Colin Simmons.



Said they both took a trip to Miami together along with Cam Coleman, Bo Mascoe and Ryan Wingo among others. pic.twitter.com/swTA7BGtOL — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) April 15, 2026

He is a slightly different flavor of up-the-middle defense than Hill, being more dependent on speed than power. He struggles more to read run plays but is much better in pass coverage.

Biles might fit Muschamp's scheme better than Hill would have, due to his pass-rushing ability, something which was evident at the Spring game. Muschamp's teams have historically been blitz-heavy, and while Hill was a good blitzer, Biles is a great one.

Muschamp will also likely design a role specifically for Biles, maximizing his blitzing and coverage aptitude. Even when in a base defense, Biles will be a perfect fit as an apex defender in Muschamp's man-match coverages, as he has the speed to keep up with slot receivers and make plays in the slot.

Texas fans should also get excited about Biles' playmaking abilities, as his splash plays are as good as anyone in college football's. He is always looking to snag interceptions and force fumbles and is a serious threat to make a house-call any time he touches a ball.

Biles' small frame, 6'1 220 lbs, does not stop him from being a force in the run game. His ability to build speed and convert it into power when attacking blocks, which showed in his 89.3 run defense grade from PFF last season.

So while Hill is leaving behind a tough act to follow, Biles ensures that Texas' defense does not lose a step.

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