3 Takeaways from Texas Longhorns' Embarrassing Loss to Georgia
Texas Longhorns football took its third loss of the season in a blowout to No. 5 Georgia on Saturday in yet another top-10 matchup for Texas.
Losing to the Bulldogs 35-10, the team's playoff chances may be in jeopardy.
Having found themselves on a win streak in the conference before Saturday's game, the Longhorns' large-margin defeat comes as a bit of a surprise. Here are some of the biggest things to take note of from the game.
Arch Manning Looked Impressive
Against a difficult Georgia defense, Manning looked composed in the pocket, taking his time and keeping his eyes downfield. A stark comparison to his level of play from the start of the season, Manning's improvement shouldn't be surprising.
He finished the game with 251 passing yards and a touchdown. His low point of the game was an interception on an overthrown pass, but other than that mistake, it was a solid all-around showing. While Manning's support in the game was not very consistent, the young quarterback is demonstrating why his ceiling is so high.
Longhorns Receiving Struggled
While Manning may have been on-target in the pass game, the receiving core was struggling in the contest, specifically in the first half. Drops were the eye-catching problem of the offense against the Bulldogs, with four in the first half.
Though Texas has struggled offensively at times this season, its recent stretch of games saw a drastic improvement in the past few weeks. Saturday's performance was an unfortunate relapse for the team on the offensive end.
The second half saw some better moments for the Longhorns, specifically the touchdown pass from Manning to Wingo, which at the time pulled the team within a score. With one more top-five opponent on their schedule, the Longhorns' offense will have another chance to improve over the next few weeks.
Penalties Continue to Plague the Team
From a viewers perspective, it felt like most of Texas' drives were killed by penalties, specifically holdings and false starts. A struggle for the team throughout the season, the Longhorns' nine penalties for 58 yards loom large compared to the Bulldogs' single penalty for 15 yards.
Texas currently has the most penalties in the SEC with two, and averages about 65 yards lost due to penalties, the second most in the SEC. Facing No. 3 Texas A&M in a few weeks, if the team cannot manage its penalty problems, then a win on rivalry weekend may be in question.