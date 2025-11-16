Texas Longhorns Dominated by Georgia Bulldogs Again in Brutal Loss
The Texas Longhorns can kiss their College Football Playoff hopes goodbye, and deservedly so.
No. 10 Texas suffered a potential season-ending loss Saturday in Athens, as the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs used a massive fourth quarter to roll to a 35-10 win.
Texas got out-coached and out-played in the second half, as the Bulldogs flipped momentum in a hurry after the Longhorns cut the lead to 14-10 in the third quarter, scoring 21 unanswered. This was highlighted by a gutsy onside kick call from Kirby Smart in the fourth quarter that proved to be the kill shot for Texas.
One could argue that the final score wasn't indicative of how close the game was, but a dominant fourth quarter by Georgia easily put that notion to rest. The Longhorns were outscored 21-0 in the final frame.
Texas Loses to Georgia Yet Again
The Longhorns have now lost to Georgia three times since last season, though Saturday's defeat was certainly the most disappointing.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning wasn't perfect, but he was hardly to blame for the loss. He finished 27 of 43 passing for 251 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton threw one interception but was perfect aside from that. He finished 24 of 29 passing for 229 yards and four touchdowns along with six carries for 29 yards and another score.
Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo fought through some key drops and finished with nine catches for 62 yards and a touchdown while Emmett Mosley V had three catches for 66 yards of his own.
DeAndre Moore Jr. led Texas with five catches for 75 yards.
The offensive production for Texas meant little considering that the Longhorns had nine penalties for 58 yards, many of which came at crucial moments.
Arch Manning Led Texas to Early Lead Before Georgia Took Over
Manning led Texas on a 13-play, 59-yard opening drive that featured some success for the Longhorns in the run game, but the possession stalled after Wingo dropped a wide-open crossing route on third down that forced a field goal.
Texas went up 3-0, but it was the only lead the Longhorns had all game.
The Bulldogs responded with a pair of touchdowns from Noah Thomas to take a 14-3 lead. However, despite more offensive inconsistency, drops, penalty issues and an interception from Manning, Texas' defense buckled down and kept within striking distance headed into the locker room.
Georgia's offense continued to stall to start the third quarter, as the Bulldogs punted four straight times after Thomas' two touchdowns, a streak that leaked into third quarter.
In the third quarter still down 14-3, Anthony Hill Jr. gave Texas a massive boost with an interception of Stockton that set the Longhorns up in scoring position. After a third-down penalty by Georgia, Manning found Wingo for a seven-yard score.
Despite a slew of mistakes, Texas had life and only trailed 14-10.
But then came the fourth quarter.
Georgia converted a pair of key fourth downs that kept the ball out of Texas' hands before Stockton found wide receiver London Humphreys for a 30-yard score to put the Dawgs up 21-10. The onside kick came right after, and that proved to be all she wrote for the Longhorns.
The Longhorns close out the season with two home games against Arkansas and Texas A&M.