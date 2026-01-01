Arch Manning Cements 2026 Heisman Trophy Status in Win vs. Michigan

Midway through the hit film Gladiator (2000), Russell Crowe's character, Maximus, shouts out to a crowd after winning a battle in dominant fashion, asking, "Are you not entertained?"

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning's performance in the 2025 Citrus Bowl was basically his non-verbal way of asking the same thing to the crowd at Camping World Stadium in Orlando during Texas' 41-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines.

With nearly 400 yards of offense coming from Manning alone, it seems that the legend in the making that many thought would be starting the 2025 season has finally shown his face at the very last opportunity.

Arch Manning Silences Doubters With Incredible Performance Vs. Michigan

Manning was efficient with all of his extremities in Orlando, completing 21 of 34 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, but his real damage came via his legs, taking nine carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns, the most from a Texas signal caller since 2009, when Colt McCoy took off for 175 yards against Texas A&M.

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball for yardage during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Manning's shining moment came with a little over five minutes left to go in the contest, with the Longhorns up 31-27, and less than two minutes after he had thrown up the go-ahead touchdown 30 yards downfield to wide receiver Kaliq Lockett.

Similar to his late 35-yard scoring rush that sealed the deal for Texas in the Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M one month ago, the exact same thing happened against the Wolverines, except this one went for 60 yards, giving Texas fans a flashback of when Vince Young broke off for a touchdown run of that exact same length against Michigan back in 2004.

Manning simply broke through the line, saw an opening, and went untouched for over half the length of the field, building the Longhorns lead to 11, and after Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood was picked off by Ty'Anthony Smith on the ensuing drive, Mason Shipley booted a 51-yard field goal to stretch the lead to 14, sticking the fork in the Big 10 team after an exciting back-and-forth contest.

During the contest, analyst Roddy Jones, one of the commentators for the game's broadcast on ABC, even went as far as to say, "He's (Manning) got to be the front-runner for Heisman in the 2026 season."

Of course, that same statement was thought to be truthful for the 2025 season, and we all saw how that turned out, but now, with a full season of experience under his belt, and how he performed in the big games against Texas A&M and now Michigan, that statement is a lot less far-fetched after truly seeing his potential and how he can deliver in clutch situations.

Then again, one of his uncles was notorious for leading game-winning drives in his Hall of Fame career and the other defeated Tom Brady not once, but twice in the Super Bowl, so is there really any surprise that the icy veins made their way down a generation?