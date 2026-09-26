3 Texas Longhorns That Stood Out in Win vs. Tennessee

While it came down to one big collective breath from Longhorns fans, Texas scraped its way out of Neyland Stadium in Knoxville with its fourth victory of the season, 20-17.

The offense had a hard time getting it going, with some penalties that would typically be costly in a conference matchup like this.

But, another masterful performance from Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp's unit and his best player keeps the Longhorns undefeated for another week.

As Texas heads deeper into conference play, here are three players that started off strong against SEC competition.

Colin Simmons, DE

Texas defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) celebrates after a sack of Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during their game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Simmons controversial celebration post-sack drew some negative attention, it's harder to ignore the outstanding game that he had against Tennessee.

Simmons had a career-high five sacks against the Volunteers, creating disruption every snap for their offensive line and Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon.

Along with his five sacks, he recorded six solo tackles and eight total. On his final sack, Simmons went into an extra gear to force a strip sack after three Texas defenders failed to take Brandon down.

Raleek Brown, RB

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Amare Campbell (0) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas senior running back Raleek Brown did not have the most efficient game, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. But, at the end of the day, the Longhorns only put up two touchdowns and he accounted for both of them.

Brown filled in for senior back Hollywood Smothers who has led the team so far in carries and rushing yards.

Smothers was active for the game after being on the injury list, but never stepped onto the field for a play. This allowed Brown to become the workhorse for this week and give Smothers extra time to come back as healthy as possible.

Rasheem Biles, LB

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) tries to outrun Texas linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas senior linebacker, Rasheem Biles continues his dominance this season as one of the leaders of this elite Texas defense.

Biles led the team in tackles against Tennessee with 13, seven of them solo tackles and tacked on a sack to go with it.

Until the very end, Texas' defense created nothing but problems for the Volunteers' offense who could not create anything from the pressure of the Longhorns' defensive line.

Biles and Simmons have combined as the anchors on arguably one of the best defenses in college football this season.

Overall, Texas still has more questions than answers after this victory, but with a much-needed bye next week, the Longhorns will have plenty of time to figure those questions out.

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