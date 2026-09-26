5 Immediate Takeaways After Texas Longhorns Survive vs. Tennessee

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns have a ton to clean up but they remain undefeated after surviving a late scare from No. 14 Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday in a 20-17 win. The Vols fought back in the final minutes after recovering an onside kick but their final heave toward the end zone fell incomplete.

On a day where the Texas offense did next to nothing, the defense under Will Muschamp carried the load for most of the game.

And it all started with Texas star edge rusher Colin Simmons.

Colin Simmons Takes Over With Career Performance

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons made headlines in the first half with a bone-headed taunting penalty that the official labeled as "simulating using the restroom" after he sacked Faizon Brandon on third down.

But after that, he took over.

Simmons tied a Texas program record with five sacks, four of which came in the second half. he also

He could've broken the record if not for a late penalty against Texas on Tennessee's final drive, but it was still undoubtedly a day to remember for one of the best defenders in Longhorns history.

Texas Defense Carries The Load Once Again

Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) intercepts the first pass of the game intended for UTSA Roadrunners wide receiver DJ Allen Jr. (15) ahead of teammates defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) and linebacker Justin Cryer (28) and during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas defense is clearly way ahead of the offense four games into the season in the first year under Muschamp. The Longhorns had 10 sacks as a team and Tennessee finished just 4 of 16 on third down.

The Longhorns held Tennessee's offense out of the end zone for nearly the entire afternoon until the Vols finally scored an offensive touchdown in the closing minutes to make things interesting.

While Simmons was no doubt the MVP of the day, Texas linebacker Rasheem Biles also had a big game with 13 total tackles (seven solo), one sack and two tackles for loss.

Special Teams Nearly Killed Texas

Tennesee would've never had a chance in this game if not for some massive plays on special teams.

In the third quarter, Qua Moss gave the Vols life with a 57-yard punt return touchdown that tied the game at 10-10.

Then came the onside kick recovery at the end of the game. Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo was unable to recover the ball, giving the Volunteers a final chance at a long heave toward the end zone a few plays later.

The special teams magic kept Tennessee alive, something Texas will need to learn from moving forward.

Raleek Brown Closes, But Texas Offense Has Long Way to Go

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) makes a catch against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas running back Raleek Brown finished with 17 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns on a day where Hollywood Smothers was active but didn't play a snap.

Both Brown and Ryan Wingo (six catches, 74 yards) were the only bright spots on what was otherwise an ugly day for the Texas offense.

Arch Manning had a few impressive throws early but never found a rhythm after that. He finished the day 14 of 19 passing for 201 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

On top of that, the Texas offensive line hardly looked like a unit that headed into Saturday as the No. 1-ranked pass-blocking group in college football so far this season. Manning was sacked six times and was hit a countless amount of times. If Manning wasn't getting sacked, he was tucking it and running.

The Longhorns will need to clean things up on the offensive line headed into the bye week.

Way Too Many Penalties

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns committed penalites all day long on offense, defense and special teams. Texas didn't have penalty issues in the first two weeks of the season but the flags have piled up over the last two games.

Texas finished with 11 penalties for 115 yards. That simply can't happen for a team with championship-level expectations.

If not for all of the flags, Texas could have put Tennessee away much sooner. Instead, the Volunteers hung around.

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