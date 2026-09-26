College GameDay Predictions for Texas vs. Tennessee Matchup

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns are visiting the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville on Saturday in the SEC opener for both teams.

Texas leads the all-time series 2-1, though the last matchup took place in 1968.

It's safe to say Saturday's game is a long time coming, which is one of the reasons why ESPN's College GameDay decided to take the trip to Knoxville. This marks the second time so far this season that GameDay has covered a Texas game after doing so in Week 2 for the Ohio State matchup.

Kirk Herbstreit is calling the game for ABC, so he didn't make a prediction, but here's a look at the rest of the picks from the College GameDay crew at Neyland Stadium.

Desmond Howard

Desmond Howard on the ESPN College Gameday set during the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pick: Texas

Desmond Howard picked Texas ahead of the Ohio State game, and he's doing the same against Tennessee.

It's a tough one for me. This is another flip the point. I think the teams are evenly matched. I think both defenses are going to play well. I have to lean towards a team with the veteran quarterback. So hook them. Give me Arch Manning and a long horn

Johnny Knoxville (celebrity guest picker)

Pick: Tennessee

Wearing full Tennesee football gear with pads and a helmet, it's no surprise who Knoxville ended up picking.

After all, it's in the name.

"They have some questions about their offense. But after the game today, Tennessee will remain the real UT, and Texas will remain the real UTI."

Nick Saban

Former head coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry Saban were at the Florida State game to honor teachers through their Nick’s Kids Foundation at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pick: Texas

Nick Saban knows what it's like to play in the hostile environment at Neyland Stadium, but he's still picking Texas.

"This is a great environment to play in," Saban said. "This was always a rivalry game for us at Alabama, so this was a great competitive venue to play in. And the last time I played here, this goalpost right here ended up in the river. I'm telling you, that goalpost is safe today. I'm taking Texas."

Pat McAfee

McAfee once again had a lot to say before picking Tennessee.

He threw up the "Horns Down" sign as he made his selection.

"I had all intents and purposes of picking Arch Manning running wild on this field just like his uncle used to do," McAfee said. "I thought Sark was going to bring in a bunch of dogs that were going to disrupt everything that Josh Heupel and his freshman quarterback had. Heupel spins it, hits the crossbar. ... Feels like the football gods are talking. Give me the Tennessee Volunteers to give a huge win over the No. 1 team in the country."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.