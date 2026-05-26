3 Texas Longhorns Who Could Climb the Record Books in 2026

The Texas Longhorns are a historic program. With four national titles, two Heisman winners and dozens of conference championships, there is a lot of prestige in donning the burnt orange.

The best of the best are those who have separated themselves not just from their own era but from the players of the past and the future. The Texas football record book is full of some of the best Longhorns of all time. Could any players on the 2026 roster creep into the all-time rankings for a career?

Which Texas Longhorns Could Climb Program Career Rankings?

Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Arch Manning had an under-the-radar 2025 season. His 3,163 passing yards ranked 10th in program history for a single season, and his 26 passing touchdowns were ninth. He also made an impact with his legs, accruing 3,562 total yards and 36 touchdowns, not including a receiving score; these ranked seventh and fifth, respectively, for a single season.

Manning could be in for an excellent season. The offense around him is much improved with wide receiver Cam Coleman and a running back duo of Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers. He could potentially contend for an All-SEC or All-American nod.

However, the legacies left behind by Texas greats, including Colt McCoy, Vince Young and Sam Ehlinger, leave a tough bar for Manning to surpass. After all, Manning did not start full-time until redshirt sophomore season — though he does hold two more seasons of eligibility.

Still, Manning already ranks ninth in career passing touchdowns (35) and 10th in career touchdowns responsible for (49). He is within reach of top-10 marks in career passing yards and total offense as well.

Career Passing Yards:

• 4,132 – 3,163 in 2025

• 597 yards to pass David Ash (4,728) to join the top 10

• 3,507 yards to pass James Brown (7,638) to join the top five



Career Total Yards:

• 4,646 – 3,562 in 2025

• 895 yards to pass Cedric Benson (5,540) to join the top 10

• 3,414 passing yards to pass Major Applewhite (8,059) to join the top five



Career Passing TDs:

• 35 (No. 9) – 26 in 2025

• 24 touchdowns to pass Chris Simms (58) to join the top five

• 34 touchdowns to pass Quinn Ewers (68) to join the top three



Career TDs Responsible For:

• 49 (No. 10) – 36 in 2025

• 25 touchdowns to pass Ricky Williams (73) to join the top five

• 33 touchdowns to pass Vince Young (81) to join the top three

Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons in action during the game between the Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

From Freshman All-American to Second-Team All-American, edge rusher Colin Simmons is on an elite track heading into his junior season.

Simmons recorded 9.0 sacks in his freshman season and followed it up with a 12.0-sack campaign. A slow start hindered his total in Year 2 — 0.5 sacks through his first three games — but he still led the SEC in sacks. His sophomore season is tied for the ninth-highest single-season sack total in program history.

Through two seasons, Simmons has 21.0 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss. If Simmons has an even better encore in 2026, he could rocket up the record books.

While the single-season sack record by Kiki DeAyala in 1982 (22.5) feels untouchable, it does not feel unrealistic for Simmons to have a top-three season in Texas history. Three players — Tim Campbell, Bill Acker and Ken McCune — are tied for second with 14.0 sacks.

Career Sacks:

• 21.0 – 12.0 in 2025

• 3.5 sacks to pass Tony Brackens (24.0) to join the top 10

• 8.0 sacks to pass Steve McMichael (28.5) to join the top five

• 10.5 sacks to pass Tony Degrate (31.0) to join the top three

Ryan Wingo

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo runs against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

If Manning has an All-American season, wide receiver Ryan Wingo is likely to benefit greatly from his production. If so, Wingo could creep up the all-time receiving yards rankings.

Wingo currently has 1,306 receiving yards through two seasons. He has caught 83 passes and nine touchdowns. Wingo earned All-SEC Second Team honors in 2025, but he has not yet cleared 1,000 yards in a season.

Both Wingo and Coleman could be candidates to do so. Since at least 1988, fewer than a dozen players have totaled more than 1,000 receiving yards in a single season for Texas.

If Wingo has similar or better production than he did in his sophomore season, he could sneak into the top 10 in multiple statistics. Coleman could impact Wingo's ceiling, but both players' presence on the field should put defenses in a dilemma.

Career Receiving Yards:

• 1,306 – 834 in 2025

• 1,084 yards to pass B. J. Johnson (2,389) to join the top 10



Career Receiving TDs:

• 9 – 7 in 2025

• 6 TDs to tie Lovell Pinkney, Collin Johnson and David Thomas (15) for 10th

• 7 TDs to tie Mike Adams, B.J. Johnson and Devin Duvernay (16) for 7th

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