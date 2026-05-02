3 Reasons Why Texas QB Arch Manning Could Have All-SEC Season

As one of the highest-rated recruits of all time, high expectations follow Arch Manning into every season. The Texas Longhorns quarterback waited behind Quinn Ewers for multiple seasons before earning the starting job last season.

Heading into his fourth season of college football and second as a starter, Manning is looking to put it all together and have his best season yet. Will the Longhorns' starter contend for an All-SEC team as he pushes to become a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft?

Improved Run Game Will Balance the Offense

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A major point of emphasis over the offseason was restoring the Longhorns’ running game. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has been open about how the team needs to return to the basics of what made the offense dynamic earlier in his tenure.

“The ability to make a guy miss in tight quarters in the open field is something we had the luxury of the first few years here,” Sarkisian said. “We were very fortunate to have that aspect of our team the first four years here that maybe we didn't have a year ago.”

Tre Wisner led Texas in rushing yards in 2025 with 597, and Manning is Texas’s returning leading rusher after finishing second with 399. Manning is the only returner among the Longhorns’ five players who ran for more than 150 rushing yards last season.

The running back duo of Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers more than solves the problem — it could be one of the best backfields in the country. Both backs are coming off 900-yard seasons and are excellent tackle-breakers with home run–hitting speed.

Manning has 14 career rushing touchdowns as well, and will have the respect of opposing defenses as a runner. The improved running game should help Texas control the pace and open up the passing game, which also has improved weapons.

Multiple WR1s

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning walks off the field after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Despite losing DeAndre Moore Jr. and Parker Livingstone over the offseason, the Longhorns’ passing attack looks dangerous. That’s because they may have two true No. 1 wide receivers, a rare luxury few teams can boast.

As a sophomore, wide receiver Ryan Wingo broke out with 54 receptions for 834 yards and seven touchdowns. There were high expectations for him to lead the Longhorns’ receiver room again in 2026, but then Texas added one of the top young wideouts in the country.

In some ways, Cam Coleman is still a projection. In two seasons at Auburn, he had 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns, similar numbers to Wingo at Texas. However, his athletic traits are among the best in the country, and Coleman's upside is immense.

Emmett Mosley V is expected to move into the slot, and the offensive line should be improved from last season. The Longhorns’ offensive depth chart is full of promise and could be what Texas needs to unlock the best of Manning.

Contending for an SEC Title

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball while Florida Gators defensive end Jayden Woods chases during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While All-SEC nominations are not inherently team awards, winning is often unfairly attributed to quarterbacks. In 2025, four quarterbacks were named to All-SEC teams: Diego Pavia, Ty Simpson, Trinidad Chambliss and Gunner Stockton. All four won six or more SEC games and 10 or more games in the regular season.

Texas went 9–3, with losses to Ohio State, Florida and Georgia. Manning also ended the season in form, with multiple ranked wins late in the year. However, Texas fell short of preseason expectations; the Longhorns were projected to finish first in the SEC in the preseason media poll with 96 first-place votes.

While it was far from a failed season for Texas, the shortcomings may have been projected onto Manning, who notably struggled early in the season. This season, the program could again contend for an SEC title, and Manning could earn accolades in the process.

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