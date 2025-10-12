Longhorns Country

3 Texas Plays That Changed the Tide of the Red River Rivalry

The Texas Longhorns might be back, and here are three plays that solidified it.

DJ Burton

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates an interception intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates an interception intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Red River Rivalry is must-see TV each season for a reason.

When Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer was announced as the starter for the Red River Rivalry, Texas fans around the country let out a collective groan. After the first drive, another groan could be heard. Once halftime hit, it was all cheers from the Longhorn faithful.

Here are three Texas Longhorns plays that completely turned the tide of the game in their 23-6 victory over the No. 6 Sooners.

1. Ryan Niblett’s 75-Yard Punt Return TD

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett (21) returns a punt for touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Anytime there is a special teams touchdown, it is an absolute momentum stealer.

Down by a score, the Sooners still had a chance to take the lead with less than a quarter left to play. The Texas defense forces a punt, and absolutely capitalized. Niblett fielded the punt, made a move, and took it 75 yards to the house and zapped the life out of Oklahoma and its fans alike.

The electric score not only put the Texas lead at two scores, but energized the Longhorns and helped gave their offense a little more rest.

2. Graceson Littleton Picks Off Mateer

Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr.
Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) and defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) celebrate after Littleton intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Texas defense was all over Mateer on Saturday. The Longhorns sacked the beat-up quarterback five times and hit him another four. Horns defenders broke up six of Mateer’s passes and intercepted three. Cornerback Malik Muhammad recorded two interceptions in the first half, but Littleton’s second-half pick continued Texas’ defensive dominance and set up their impressive return on the next drive.

Between Mateer’s thumb injury that caused a couple of errant throws and the Longhorns’ pass rush, the Sooners could barely get things going on offense.

3. Arch Finds the End Zone

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) waves to the Oklahoma Sooners fans after he runs for a first down during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The narrative surrounding Arch Manning has done a complete 180 since before the season. He was touted as the best quarterback in the country and as an elite NFL talent. Over the course of the season, Manning has quickly slipped from the pedestal he was placed on.

Manning outdueling Mateer is huge for his own mental health, confidence and the team’s confidence going forward. The touchdown was just the icing on the cake and gave the Longhorns the lead.

Overall, the Longhorns’ impressive victory over a top-10 SEC opponent may be just what they needed to get their season back on track after a devastating loss to the Florida Gators. Texas will now set its sights on the Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 18.

feed

Published
DJ Burton
DJ BURTON

DJ Burton is a journalist from Kingwood, Texas. He is a credentialed writer for Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He graduated from Texas A&M with a journalism major and a sport management minor. Before attending A&M, Burton played offensive line for two seasons at Hiram College in northeast Ohio, where he studied sport management. Burton brings experience covering football, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. He also served as a senior sports writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion.

Home/Football