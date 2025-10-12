3 Texas Plays That Changed the Tide of the Red River Rivalry
The Red River Rivalry is must-see TV each season for a reason.
When Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer was announced as the starter for the Red River Rivalry, Texas fans around the country let out a collective groan. After the first drive, another groan could be heard. Once halftime hit, it was all cheers from the Longhorn faithful.
Here are three Texas Longhorns plays that completely turned the tide of the game in their 23-6 victory over the No. 6 Sooners.
1. Ryan Niblett’s 75-Yard Punt Return TD
Anytime there is a special teams touchdown, it is an absolute momentum stealer.
Down by a score, the Sooners still had a chance to take the lead with less than a quarter left to play. The Texas defense forces a punt, and absolutely capitalized. Niblett fielded the punt, made a move, and took it 75 yards to the house and zapped the life out of Oklahoma and its fans alike.
The electric score not only put the Texas lead at two scores, but energized the Longhorns and helped gave their offense a little more rest.
2. Graceson Littleton Picks Off Mateer
The Texas defense was all over Mateer on Saturday. The Longhorns sacked the beat-up quarterback five times and hit him another four. Horns defenders broke up six of Mateer’s passes and intercepted three. Cornerback Malik Muhammad recorded two interceptions in the first half, but Littleton’s second-half pick continued Texas’ defensive dominance and set up their impressive return on the next drive.
Between Mateer’s thumb injury that caused a couple of errant throws and the Longhorns’ pass rush, the Sooners could barely get things going on offense.
3. Arch Finds the End Zone
The narrative surrounding Arch Manning has done a complete 180 since before the season. He was touted as the best quarterback in the country and as an elite NFL talent. Over the course of the season, Manning has quickly slipped from the pedestal he was placed on.
Manning outdueling Mateer is huge for his own mental health, confidence and the team’s confidence going forward. The touchdown was just the icing on the cake and gave the Longhorns the lead.
Overall, the Longhorns’ impressive victory over a top-10 SEC opponent may be just what they needed to get their season back on track after a devastating loss to the Florida Gators. Texas will now set its sights on the Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 18.