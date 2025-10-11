Longhorns And Sooners Get Into Pre-Game Scuffle Before Red River Rivalry
The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners have bad blood, and that's no secret, and was evident before the kickoff of the Red River Rivalry when the two teams got into an on-field scuffle just moments after exiting the tunnels.
The Cotton Bowl is one of the more unique stadiums that only offers one entrance and exit that both teams must use, leading to jawing and heated talk between the two rivals, before they even step on the field.
In the 121st meeting between the two rivals down I-35, both teams have already come out fired up, with the Sooners looking to remain unbeaten, and the Longhorns looking to get their season back on track after dropping two games so far.
Bad Blood
What started as two Sooner players running down the field, with their heads turned, seemingly jawing at the Longhorns warming up on the field, quickly turned into a full roster scuffle between the two programs that began at the 50-yard line and carried over into the end zone.
The two teams were held back, congregating in a circle with some pushing and shoving, nearly spilling over into the fans behind the endzone, before the Sooners would quickly turn and head into the locker room, followed by the Longhorns as well.
This could be one of the most important rivalry meetings between the two teams in the last 10 years, with Steve Sarkisian's team effectively playing to keep their season alive and avoid their third loss of the season, hoping to find a way to run the table on the SEC and reach the college football playoffs for the third straight season.
The Sooners, on the other hand, are 5-0, and after an injury scare to quarterback John Mateer, he underwent thumb surgery just over two weeks ago. Despite that, though, the Sooners' signal-caller suited up and took the first drive for the Crimson Red under center, looking to keep their perfect season alive.
The big matchup between the two teams will be the Longhorns' struggling offensive line against the Sooners' defensive front, which ranks first in the country in sacks on the season. Giving Manning time to get comfortable in the pocket and allowing him to go through his progressions and find the open receiver will be the difference between a struggling offense and one that sees a rhythm to keep the Sooners on their heels in the matchup.
The Longhorns are taking on the Sooners in the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 11. The kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on ABC.