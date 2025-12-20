Texas Longhorns Freshman CB Receives All-American Honors

On Friday morning, the Texas Longhorns received news that freshman defensive back Graceson Littleton had been named a True Freshman All-American by 247Sports.

Littleton appeared in 11 games for the Longhorns in 2025 totaling 41 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. The freshman's best performance came in the Week 6 loss to Florida when he recorded eight total tackles and one forced fumble.

He also recorded an interception in the Red River Rivalry that helped Texas hold their lead over the Oklahoma Sooners.

In his first year with the program, Littleton was one of the most versatile pieces in the Texas defense. The defensive back moved all around the field taking 442 snaps at STAR, 51 in the box, 24 at corner, and 22 at free safety.

Graceson Littleton's Future Impact With Texas

Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) attempts to make a catch over Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) in the first half at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

For the Longhorns, making sure that the star defensive back returns to campus is of the highest importance. Having a player that can move around within a defense is something that's often taken for granted.

With the raw talent Littleton showed in his first year, one can only imagine what newly hired defensive coordinator Will Muschamp will be able to achieve with the defensive back.

Bringing Littleton back for his second year would give Texas another man they can trust on the back end of the defense. After all, replacing a freshman that played around 500 snaps would be extremely difficult, especially when they excel in pursuit like Littleton does.

The defensive back sets himself apart from other corners in college football with some elite speed both vertically and horizontally. If the offense appears to find an opening, that chances are high that the window is closing just as quickly, with Littleton's range allowing him to recover during the play.

With Muschamp monitoring the defense, Littleton's versatility could be come even more valuable. Some of Muschamp's best defense have included athletic secondary pieces that can shift around in different defensive schemes.

Among his teammates in the secondary, Littleton ended the season with the third-most total tackles. He also tied defensive back Michael Taaffe with two interceptions on the year. With potentially his best collegiate years ahead of him, Littleton's development in 2026 will be something to watch closely.

With a full season under his belt, Littleton has already become a defining piece of the Texas defense. If his trajectory continues, the Longhorns may have one of the most impactful defensive backs in the country next season.

