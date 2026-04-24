As we reach the midway point in the offseason, spring camps begin to come to a close, and while anything definitive rarely comes from that period of time ahead of the season, it's a keen provider of detail in what to expect from the team in the fall.

For the Texas Longhorns, the big standout has been defense and how it will fare with many stars heading to the NFL draft such as linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and defensive back Malik Muhammad.

That question has been answered in spring camp, and it looks like Texas is primed to be one of the nation's top defensive units again, especially under defensive coordinator Will Muschamp's leadership.

What We Learned About the Texas Defense

Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Michael Fasusi (56) blocks Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With those high expectations in mind, here are a few things we learned about the Longhorns' defense as spring camp wore on.

The Depth is Legit

We all knew that the Longhorns had some keen players on the defensive side of the ball, but what we didn't know was how deep each position was.

The edge rusher group has especially seen many in that position step up in roles behind starter Colin Simmons, with players like Colton Vasek and Justus Terry showing that they are also capable of making big plays.

In a league like the SEC, that kind of depth gets you places.

New Faces Already Contributing

While Cam Coleman and the running back tandem of Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers dominated the transfer headlines for the Longhorns, linebacker Rasheem Biles and cornerback Bo Mascoe have been just as impactful during their short time in Austin.

Biles, who was named to the All-ACC second team in 2025, scored 85 tackles, with 12 going for loss, 2.5 sacks, and returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns, while Mascoe registered 32 tackles and an interception during his junior year with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Could the Defense Be Ahead of the Offense?

Obviously, the season doesn't start for another four-and-a-half months, but throughout the camps, it seemed that the defense, especially the defensive line had a slight edge over the offense, and if it was full contact, then Arch Manning would be facing some critical injuries to start his junior year.

That's not the offense being bad; that's just the defense being that good, and it should put a smile on the face of Muschamp and head coach Steve Sarkisian as the Longhorns gear up for the 2026 season, looking to make it back into the national title picture and secure Texas' first championship in over 20 years.

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