Projecting The Post-Spring 2026 Texas Longhorns Defensive Depth Chart

With spring practices in the rear view, as well as the Texas Longhorns’ Fan Day, which was in place of a traditional spring game, the depth chart has a lot more clarity.

The defensive depth chart has superstar returners like Colin Simmons, budding stars like Graceson Littleton and big-name transfers like Rasheem Biles. However, some positions were less certain heading into the offseason.

Between coaches’ comments and observations at practice, the Longhorns’ defensive depth chart can be pieced together.

Check out Texas Longhorns On SI's post-spring 2026 offensive depth chart to find out more about the future at offensive line and what the running back rotation could look like.

Defensive Line

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons reacts after making a tackle during the first half against the San Jose Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

JACK/BUCK (EDGE)

1. Colin Simmons

2. Colton Vasek OR Brad Spence

3. Smith Orogbo

Head coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier this summer that Simmons could “probably ruin every practice if I let him right now.” After his All-American season, Simmons potentially has another gear to reach after posting 12 sacks. He is written into the depth chart in permanent marker.

“He’s going to move around a lot,” defensive coordinator Will Muschamp said on April 9. “Our job is to put him in situations where the defense can’t ID him all of the time. I’ve been very impressed with how he’s embraced that.”

Defensive End

1. Lance Jackson

2. Zina Umeozulu

3. Justus Terry

Sarkisian specifically mentioned Jackson as a player who he thinks has created a massive impact this offseason, setting him up for a potentially big season. He is the likely starter on the edge opposite of Simmons, but there is good depth behind him.

Muschamp mentioned him and Umeozulu as players who are good fits for his system: “I think Lance Jackson, you know, Zina [Umeozulu], those guys are great fits at that field side, strong side.” Terry also has inside-out versatility.

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Hero Kanu reacts during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle

1. Hero Kanu

2. Alex January

3. Maraad Watson

4. Justus Terry

This is one of Texas’ deepest position groups, and it is almost impossible to figure out what the depth chart looks like. However, all four players should play extensively, as they all deserve it.

Kanu was a major point of retention, but January and Watson could also be in for big years and were noted specifically by Sarkisian for their performances this offseason. The Longhorns are still waiting on Terry to recover from his injury, leaving his status less certain.

Nose Tackle

1. Ian Geffrard

2. Zion Williams

3. Josiah Sharma

Kanu noted that he was impressed with Geffrard and Williams’ abilities to move at their size, and both will play a critical role in Muschamp's defense. The plan is to stay multiple in their fronts, and Geffrard's ability to hold the point of attack at the nose could determine how successful the team is at this.

Between them, Geffrard and Williams have a lot of tonnage and take up a lot of space. They could make life difficult for offensive linemen.

Linebacker

UTEP Miners wide receiver Toric Goins, Jr. makes a catch against Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

MAC LB (MIKE)

1. Ty'Anthony Smith

2. Justin Cryer

3. Tyler Atkinson

4. Markus Boswell

Smith confirmed on April 15 that he will be playing the MIKE role and would be wearing the green dot as the defensive communicator. This says a lot about how he has developed as a vocal leader.

However, Cryer will likely maintain a big role as well, and Atkinson could make some noise as a freshman. It won’t be easy to replace the production at linebacker last season, but it is a good start.

MONEY LB (WILL/DIME)

1. Rasheem Biles

2. Justin Cryer

3. Rocky Cummings

Coming off an All-American season, Biles should be an instant-impact player as a playmaking linebacker. With Smith taking over the leadership role at MIKE, though, Cryer likely contributes to the weakside as well, where he primarily lined up with Florida State.

SAM LB

1. Brad Spence

2. Kosi Okpala OR Rocky Cummings

As a on-the-line, off-the-line versatile player, Spence is expected to play a role both as a linebacker and a defensive end. Muschamp said that the mantra is no thump, no plays, and that is what will be required of Spence as he plays on and off the ball. As an outside backer, he will have a significant role.

As freshman, Okpala and Cummings show promise and received some offseason love from linebackers coach Johnny Nansen

Defensive Backs

Texas Longhorns defensive backs Derek Williams Jr. and Graceson Littleton celebrate after Littleton intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

STAR (Nickel Back)

1. Graceson Littleton

2. Wardell Mack

3. Yahiem Riley

Littleton is an emerging star with positional versatility, and lining him us a nickel is the best way to take advantage of his skill set. He should make an impact in the middle of the defense and covering the slot, but he can also kick outside in a pinch.

Cornerback

LCB

1. Bo Mascoe

2. Warren Roberson

3. Samari Matthews

RCB

1. Kade Phillips

2. Kobe Black

3. Hayward Howard Jr.

One of the pleasant surprises of the offseason was Mascoe’s emergence. He has developed into a standout player and has likely locked up the outside cornerback spot for Texas. With Malik Muhammad on his way out, a No. 1 corner was a desperate need for the Longhorns.

On the other side, Phillips is a potential starter, but Black is also a player who should see the field plenty. Roberson provides good depth, Matthews could make some noise as a freshman and Howard had strong moments in the spring.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald scratches his helmet after making a tackle during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Free Safety

1. Derek Williams Jr.

2. Jonah Williams

3. Jordon Johnson-Rubell

4. Jonathan Cunningham

Derek Williams initially entered the transfer portal but opted to return. This is important with two-sport athlete Jonah Williams injured, though there is hope he will be good to go for the football season.

Strong Safety

1. Jelani McDonald

2. Xavier Filsame

3. Zelus Hicks

4. Toray Davis

McDonald was a standout for Texas and shows high levels of positional versatility. His role could be bigger than playing one safety spot, and that would allow more opportunity for Filsaime, another player Texas is excited about. However, he needs to be healthy and is still recovering from his offseason surgery

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