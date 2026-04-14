Will Muschamp's Defense Took Over in Recent Texas Scrimmage

The Texas Longhorns are still figuring out what exactly they have on defense under Will Muschamp headed into the 2026 season. The talent is undeniable, though fans have yet to see what the product will look like on the field after parting ways with an elite defensive coordinator in Pete Kwiatkowski.

But even in the process of learning a new scheme, the defense is still finding ways to make a major impact during spring practice, particularly when it comes to live action.

While meeting with the media on Tuesday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that Muschamp's defense "did a tremendous job" during the team's latest scrimmage on Saturday, and even pointed out some key contributors.

Will Muschamp's Defense Wreaked Havoc in Saturday's Scrimmage

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“Defensively, we want to create havoc, and we did a tremendous job defensively Saturday in the scrimmage of creating havoc plays. Sacks, negative plays, turnovers," Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian added that players making the biggest impact on defense, aside from star edge rusher Colin Simmons, include linebacker Rasheem Biles, defensive end Lance Jackson, safety Jelani McDonald and cornerbacks Bo Mascoe and Graceson Littleton among others.

Considering that Muschamp said recently the defense "still has a long way to go," it should please Texas fans that his unit is already making a noticeable impact even before reaching its full potential.

"I think we do have some very talented players, but we have a long way to go," Muschamp said. "Spring is one step. We need to do a good job after spring, we need to do a great job in May, in June and July, and leading into training camp. ... Let's get our best players in the best situation and let them cut loose and play."

It's worth noting that the Texas offense has not quite been at its full capacity during spring practice due to injuries, which gives the defense somewhat of an advantage, at least on paper.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is not yet at 100 percent participation after offseason foot surgery while offensive tackle Trevor Goosby and wide receiver Emmett Mosley V continue to work their way back as well.

Additionally, offensive lineman transfer Laurence Seymore, a projected starter, is not yet on campus after being granted his eligibility waiver last month.

That said, there's still tons of talent on the Texas offense, making it impressive that Muschamp's defense has already started to step up with the regular season five months away.

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