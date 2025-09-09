Longhorns Country

3 UTEP Miners To Watch vs. Texas

As the Texas Longhorns look to secure their second win of the season, here are three transfers on UTEP’s roster they will have to focus on in week 3.

Isabella Capuchino

UTEP sophomore quarterback Malachi Nelson looks to pass the ball during spring practice at the Sun Bowl
UTEP sophomore quarterback Malachi Nelson looks to pass the ball during spring practice at the Sun Bowl / Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns kicked off their season with a 14-7 loss against the reigning national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, they came back seeking redemption and won in a  38-7 victory over the San Jose State Spartans in week 2.

With a similar arc, the UTEP Miners, who will face the Longhorns on Saturday, also sit at a 1-1 split record. They lost 28-16 in their season opener against Utah State, but dominated in their follow-up match against UT-Martin in a 42-17 win.

In addition to strong offensive pieces, the Miners bring an underrated defense to Saturday’s matchup, which averaged 3.0 sacks per game last season, and is currently tied at No. 1 in most sacks across college football.

So, as the Longhorns seek to extend their winning streak, it would be a mistake to think the Miners aren’t bringing some talent with them to the Forty Acres. These three UTEP players could give Texas a run for its money.

Malachi Nelson, QB

USC Trojans quarterback Malachi Nelson, Oct. 28, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.
USC Trojans quarterback Malachi Nelson (8) on Oct. 28, 2023, at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Texas quarterback Arch Manning won’t be the only five-star quarterback on the field in Saturday’s game. The Miners will be led by third-year quarterback Malachi Nelson, who was ranked as the No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 recruiting class.

One of the newest and most valuable additions to the Miners’ roster, Nelson was initially signed with USC and transferred to Boise State last season, but received minimal playing time at both programs.

Transferring to UTEP this season, Nelson proves to be hungry — holding a completion percentage of 60, he has already racked up 456 passing yards and five touchdowns across his two starts with the Miners.

Hahsaun Wilson, RB

Charlotte 49ers running back Hahsaun Wilson (38) on Sep. 7, 2024, at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Charlotte 49ers running back Hahsaun Wilson (38) against the UNC Tar Heels, Sept. 7, 2024, at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Another recent addition is running back Hahsaun Wilson, who played three seasons with the Charlotte 49ers before transferring to UTEP.

While the senior didn’t play in the Miners’ season opener against Utah State, Wilson excelled in his Miners debut on Saturday — posting a touchdown score for 117 rushing yards across eight carries. With immense speed, he should be putting the Longhorns' secondary to work.

Kenny Odom, WR

UTEP Miners wide receiver Kenny Odom (6) and Trey Goodman (1) on Nov. 30, 2024, at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces
UTEP Miners wide receiver Kenny Odom (6) and Trey Goodman (1) celebrate Odom's touchdown, Nov. 30, 2024, at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. / GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At Nelson’s right hand is junior wide receiver Kenny Odom. Having played with the Austin Peay Governors for two seasons, he didn’t receive much playing time before transferring to UTEP last season.

Last season, Odom posted eight touchdowns over 741 yards. Now, he is the leading receiver for the Miners, in which, across two games, he has accounted for 14 receptions, two touchdowns, and 221 receiving yards. With an ability to quickly find openings, Odom will prove to be another test in Texas’ secondary.

Watch the Longhorns-Miners matchup on Sept. 13 at 3:15 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

feed

Published
Isabella Capuchino
ISABELLA CAPUCHINO

Isabella Capuchino is a journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin, pursuing a minor in Latino Media Arts & Studies. Born and raised in Houston, Texas — naturally, she loves anything and everything related to Houston sports. She has been writing for Texas Longhorns on SI since August 2025, however, began her sports journalism pursuits at The Daily Texan. In addition to sports reporting, she has also worked as a writer for the Life & Arts department of the Texan, and is actively involved in the on-campus fashion publication, Hook’d Magazine, as a photographer. Outside of her passion for sports, she enjoys being outdoors and staying active, as well as baking and rewatching her favorite shows. You can find her on social media @bellacapuchino.

Home/Football