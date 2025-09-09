3 UTEP Miners To Watch vs. Texas
The Texas Longhorns kicked off their season with a 14-7 loss against the reigning national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, they came back seeking redemption and won in a 38-7 victory over the San Jose State Spartans in week 2.
With a similar arc, the UTEP Miners, who will face the Longhorns on Saturday, also sit at a 1-1 split record. They lost 28-16 in their season opener against Utah State, but dominated in their follow-up match against UT-Martin in a 42-17 win.
In addition to strong offensive pieces, the Miners bring an underrated defense to Saturday’s matchup, which averaged 3.0 sacks per game last season, and is currently tied at No. 1 in most sacks across college football.
So, as the Longhorns seek to extend their winning streak, it would be a mistake to think the Miners aren’t bringing some talent with them to the Forty Acres. These three UTEP players could give Texas a run for its money.
Malachi Nelson, QB
Texas quarterback Arch Manning won’t be the only five-star quarterback on the field in Saturday’s game. The Miners will be led by third-year quarterback Malachi Nelson, who was ranked as the No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 recruiting class.
One of the newest and most valuable additions to the Miners’ roster, Nelson was initially signed with USC and transferred to Boise State last season, but received minimal playing time at both programs.
Transferring to UTEP this season, Nelson proves to be hungry — holding a completion percentage of 60, he has already racked up 456 passing yards and five touchdowns across his two starts with the Miners.
Hahsaun Wilson, RB
Another recent addition is running back Hahsaun Wilson, who played three seasons with the Charlotte 49ers before transferring to UTEP.
While the senior didn’t play in the Miners’ season opener against Utah State, Wilson excelled in his Miners debut on Saturday — posting a touchdown score for 117 rushing yards across eight carries. With immense speed, he should be putting the Longhorns' secondary to work.
Kenny Odom, WR
At Nelson’s right hand is junior wide receiver Kenny Odom. Having played with the Austin Peay Governors for two seasons, he didn’t receive much playing time before transferring to UTEP last season.
Last season, Odom posted eight touchdowns over 741 yards. Now, he is the leading receiver for the Miners, in which, across two games, he has accounted for 14 receptions, two touchdowns, and 221 receiving yards. With an ability to quickly find openings, Odom will prove to be another test in Texas’ secondary.
Watch the Longhorns-Miners matchup on Sept. 13 at 3:15 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.