4-Star Offensive Lineman 'Blown Away' By Texas Longhorns Visit
As the 2025 college football season raves on, preparations also begin for each school's future, namely in the form of high school recruits, and Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns' chances of landing an elite offensive lineman in the 2027 class seem to have skyrocketed over the past weekend.
During the Longhorns' astonishing 55-0 shutout against the Sam Houston State Bearkats, offensive lineman Ismael Camara, out of Gilmer High School in Gilmer, TX, was in attendance and was very pleased with his experience in the state capital.
And it wasn't just the awe-inspiring performance that the Horns' offense put up that caught Camara's attention, but just the atmosphere at DKR in general.
"There Is Nothing Like DKR at Night"
The four-star lineman had nothing but praise for the Burnt Orange, especially when talking about their game day environment, telling Rivals' Sam Spiegelman that "there is nothing like DKR at night."
Camara, originally from Le Mans, France, moved to Texas during his freshman year of high school, and is currently the 94th-ranked player in the 2027 class, including the No. 10 offensive tackle, and the No. 15 player in the entire state of Texas.
The Frenchman certainly picked the right game to attend while visiting the Forty Acres, with Arch Manning completing 18 of 21 attempted passes for 309 yards and three passing touchdowns, while also adding 11 yards and two additional touchdowns on the ground, all taking place in front of a truly electric home crowd at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium that was 103,003 strong last Saturday in Austin.
Camara also had to have been impressed by the Longhorns' offensive line that he is hoping to be a part of, only allowing Manning to be sacked once the entire night, and clearing the way for 264 yards of the Texas rushing attack, headed by Christian Clark's 62 yards and followed by Jerrick Gibson's 53, and also 50 yards each by James Simon and backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell, who relieved Arch in the third quarter after the score began to rack up.
The Gilmer lineman really can't be faulted for his statement about DKR's night-time game environment, joining the ranks of Alabama, Georgia, and even their rivals at Texas A&M in conversation of electric game day atmospheres, especially in the evening time.
The Longhorns will take a well-deserved bye week this week before beginning conference play on October 4 against the Florida Gators in "The Swamp."