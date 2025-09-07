Steve Sarkisian Shuts Down Arch Manning Mystery Injury Concerns
AUSTIN -- Arch Manning had a nice bounce-back game in the Texas Longhorns' 38-7 win over San Jose State at home on Saturday.
But as has become the norm with Manning, the headlines tend to run rampant for more reasons than one.
With endless amount of eyes and cameras on Manning, speculation has sparked about the possibiliy of him dealing with a shoulder injury of some sort due to a few visibile grimaces and arm movements. However, both he and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian ended any concerns about the mystery injury.
Steve Sarkisian on Potential Arch Manning Injury: "News to Me"
Sarkisian didn't appear to want to entertain the question of Manning's "injury" when asked about it after the game, as he was short with his answer.
"I don't know. News to me," Sarkisian said.
Given the blunt delivery of his answer, Sarkisian's "I don't know" clearly had some annoyed feelings behind it. Sure, he didn't outright say Manning isn't dealing with an injury, but he may as well have.
Manning was then asked about his well during his media window, but quickly said no before addressing the improvements he needs to make. He missed a throw short to Ryan Wingo, as broadcast cameras caught him grimacing on the release.
"No, no," Manning said when asked if he's dealing with an injury. "I got to make that throw. He was open. Ran a good dig route. So got to make that throw."
Arch Manning's Stats vs. San Jose State
As far Manning's performance against San Jose State, he finished 19 of 30 passing for 295 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also added four carries for 23 yards and another score.
There was lots of good, like his 83-yard touchdown pass to Parker Livingstone in the first quarter and his impressive 20-yard touchdown run in the second half. But there was also a few bad overthrows and under throws along with a head-scratching interception in the red zone at the end of the first half.
"I thought it was sloppy on my part," Manning said. "Can't turn the ball over in the red area. I kind of made some throws the defense had a chance to pick, which they didn't. So gotta play better. I think all around was a little sloppy."
Manning showed a nice connection with Livingstone and Jack Endries but still needs to get some things figured out with Wingo, especially with DeAndre Moore Jr. suffering an injury in Saturday's win before heading to the locker room.
Manning will have another chance to build momentum -- and prove that he's healthy -- when Texas hosts Texas next Saturday.