Texas Longhorns Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns are set to begin the 2026 season with a slew of new faces both on the roster and coaching staff.
After missing out on the College Football Playoff, the major transfer portal departures started to hit the Longhorns earlier than in the past two seasons. The portal officially opens on Jan. 2, which will allow players to choose their new home.
Let's take a look at how the Texas roster has changed with the portal additions and departures.
This article will be updated once more portal news surrounding the Texas football teams rolls in.
All Incoming Transfers to Texas Longhorns
Player
Position
New School
Eligibility (years)
All Departures from Texas via the Transfer Portal
Player
Position
New School
Jerrick Gibson
Running Back
N/A
CJ Baxter
Running Back
N/A
Quintrevion Wisner
Running Back
N/A
Liona Lefau
Linebacker
N/A
Trey Owens
Quarterback
N/A
Derek Williams Jr.
Safety
N/A
DeAndre Moore Jr.
Wide Receiver
N/A
Santana Wilson
Cornerback
N/A
Rickey Stewart Jr.
Running Back
N/A
Aaron Butler
Wide Receiver
N/A
Connor Stroh
Offensive Lineman
N/A
There's no doubt that the Texas running back room has been hit the hardest when it comes to portal exits. After Jerrick Gibson left the team in October, Quintrevion Wisner, CJ Baxter and Rickey Stewart Jr. all followed suit following the end of the regular season.
The Longhorns will only have three active runnings backs (Christian Clark, James Simon, Michael Terry III) for the Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines but will need to add some new faces via the portal this offseason.
Elsewhere on offense, the Longhorns have lost a pair of wide receivers in DeAndre Moore Jr. and Aaron Butler. Moore Jr.'s departure hurts due to the experience he would have brought to next year's team while the loss of Butler was a bit more expected considering that true freshmen Daylan McCutcheon, Jaime Ffrench Jr. and Kaliq Lockett all appeared to be ahead of him on the depth chart this season.
The defense has also been hit hard, with linebacker Liona Lefau and safey Derek Williams Jr. entering the portal after spending multiple seasons in Austin. Both players arrived together in the 2023 recruiting class.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has made it clear during his tenure that the team will always prioritize high school recruiting when it comes to building a program but has acknowledged that the portal is important for filling the gaps of the roster year in and year out.
"We've got our own gaps and things that we're going to try to fill in through the portal and try to get the personnel to really fit what will is looking for," Sarkisian said after the regular season.
If the Longhorns want to make it back to the College Football Playoff next season, they will need to add some notable talent from the portal this offseason.
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7