Texas Longhorns Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out

The Texas Longhorns are set to begin the 2026 season with a slew of new faces both on the roster and coaching staff.

After missing out on the College Football Playoff, the major transfer portal departures started to hit the Longhorns earlier than in the past two seasons. The portal officially opens on Jan. 2, which will allow players to choose their new home.

Let's take a look at how the Texas roster has changed with the portal additions and departures.

This article will be updated once more portal news surrounding the Texas football teams rolls in.

All Incoming Transfers to Texas Longhorns

Player Position New School Eligibility (years)

All Departures from Texas via the Transfer Portal

Player Position New School Jerrick Gibson Running Back N/A CJ Baxter Running Back N/A Quintrevion Wisner Running Back N/A Liona Lefau Linebacker N/A Trey Owens Quarterback N/A Derek Williams Jr. Safety N/A DeAndre Moore Jr. Wide Receiver N/A Santana Wilson Cornerback N/A Rickey Stewart Jr. Running Back N/A Aaron Butler Wide Receiver N/A Connor Stroh Offensive Lineman N/A

There's no doubt that the Texas running back room has been hit the hardest when it comes to portal exits. After Jerrick Gibson left the team in October, Quintrevion Wisner, CJ Baxter and Rickey Stewart Jr. all followed suit following the end of the regular season.

The Longhorns will only have three active runnings backs (Christian Clark, James Simon, Michael Terry III) for the Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines but will need to add some new faces via the portal this offseason.

Elsewhere on offense, the Longhorns have lost a pair of wide receivers in DeAndre Moore Jr. and Aaron Butler. Moore Jr.'s departure hurts due to the experience he would have brought to next year's team while the loss of Butler was a bit more expected considering that true freshmen Daylan McCutcheon, Jaime Ffrench Jr. and Kaliq Lockett all appeared to be ahead of him on the depth chart this season.

The defense has also been hit hard, with linebacker Liona Lefau and safey Derek Williams Jr. entering the portal after spending multiple seasons in Austin. Both players arrived together in the 2023 recruiting class.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has made it clear during his tenure that the team will always prioritize high school recruiting when it comes to building a program but has acknowledged that the portal is important for filling the gaps of the roster year in and year out.

"We've got our own gaps and things that we're going to try to fill in through the portal and try to get the personnel to really fit what will is looking for," Sarkisian said after the regular season.

If the Longhorns want to make it back to the College Football Playoff next season, they will need to add some notable talent from the portal this offseason.