Steve Sarkisian Sends a Clear Message About Arch Manning
No. 1 Texas football suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling to No. 3 Ohio State 14-7. It wasn't the performance most college football fans were expecting from the top-ranked Longhorns, especially because it was Arch Manning's first performance as the team's full-time starter. Despite the slow start to the Texas Manning era, head coach Steve Sarkisian says it's too early to jump to conclusions.
"I'd say let's finish the book before we judge it," Sarkisian said after Saturday's loss, according to CBS Sports.
Manning's Performance vs Ohio State
In his first official start at quarterback for the Longhorns, Manning struggled against the Buckeyes. Completing 17 of 30 passes, he threw for 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The only score of the game for Texas came in the fourth quarter with a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Parker Livingstone.
Until that fourth-quarter score, the Texas offense could not find its footing. Despite impressive defense from the Longhorns, the team struggled to convert on the offensive side of the ball. One of these moments occurred in the third quarter, with Texas inside the five-yard line and getting stopped by the Buckeyes on fourth down.
Throughout the game, it seemed the offense had not found a rhythm, with Manning struggling with accuracy and some decision-making. His disappointing debut is emphasized even more than most first-time starters, given that he was one of the most hyped players in college football this past offseason.
"For Arch, the expectations were out of control on the outside," Sarkisian said.
Starting at quarterback for one of the biggest teams in the nation is no easy task for a new-time starter. Then compile that responsibility with the fact that his name is Manning. Manning and the rest of the Texas offense may have fallen short against Ohio State, but the season is far from over.
Texas now plays three consecutive opponents that should yield easy wins and take the team to 3-1 before beginning SEC play. In these three games, Manning and the Longhorn offense should be able to re-establish their dominance.
The Longhorns revamped its offense this season with the departure of numerous key players from the 2024 season, and may need time to develop their chemistry. With a quick turnaround and the first home game of the season this Saturday, perhaps Manning will be able to slow down and play to his abilities.
Texas will take on San Jose State at home for the second game of the season.