4-Star WR Reaffirms Commitment to Texas Longhorns
In June 2024, University of Texas football signed four-star wide receiver Chris Stewart to the 2026 recruiting class. Stewart recently had a chance to revisit the 40 acres, reaffirming his commitment to the Longhorns.
"“I feel great about things. It’s the same way I’ve felt, I’ve been a commit for a long time. I feel welcome every time I come into the building," Stewart said according to a post on X from Orangebloods.com's Jason Suchomel.
Stewart was recruited out of Pearland, TX where he plays for Shadow Creek High School. With Shadow Creek, Stewart finished his junior season with 60 receptions for 922 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. On3 currently ranks Stewart as the No. 38 ranked receiver in the nation.
Though Stewart committed early to Texas last year, he is still scheduled to visit other universities. According to Suchomel, Stewart was meant to visit SMU last weekend, but found himself in Austin instead for a track meet. This allowed Stewart another chance to see Texas.
Stewart is currently the only wide receiver listed in the 2026 Texas football recruiting class according to On3. The 6-0, 175 pound receiver was the second player to commit to the Texas Longhorns for 2026, making his decision about a week after the Longhorns landed five-star quarterback Dia Bell last June.
On3's most recent 2026 recruiting class rankings have the Longhorns at 13th in the nation, with USC topping the list, followed by fellow SEC team LSU and defending National Champions, the Ohio State, Buckeyes in third.
Texas' 2026 recruiting class is now comprised of four total commits, including Bell as the only five-star, two four-stars and a single three-star.