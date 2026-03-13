Texas Longhorns Transfers Already Turning Heads This Spring

Spring football is officially underway for the Texas Longhorns, and several new faces are already beginning to make their presence felt.

Texas brought in a wave of new additions this offseason. From headline acquisitions like standout transfer Cam Coleman to smaller depth pieces across the roster, there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding the Longhorns’ transfer class.

Early spring practices have already given defenders a glimpse of what the team’s newest additions could bring to the field this season.

Texas players shared their early impressions of the newcomers this week.

Texas Transfers are Making Noise

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) in action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The immense talent in this class is undeniable, but something many players have emphasized is how quickly the newcomers have bought into the team’s culture.

“I feel like everybody that Coach Sarkisian brought into this program this year has bought in,” defensive end Collin Simmons said. “Everybody in this room is what we have and all we have.”

Simmons pointed to Pitt transfer Rasheem Biles as a prime example of that.

“He fit right in,” Simmons said. “Came in here, did what he was supposed to do, got adjusted to the game plan, got adjusted to Coach Muschamp, got adjusted to us as a team.”

Simmons added that a number of other offensive newcomers — from the likes of Coleman, Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers — have caught his eye thus far, adding to the established excitement surrounding this revamped offense.

Defensive tackle Hero Kanu said new defensive linemen transfers Ian Geffrard from Arkansas and Zion Williams from LSU have impressed with their size and athleticism.

“We played against Ian last year,” Kanu said. “This is a big man right there, but he’s doing a heck of a job. You don’t see a lot of guys at that weight moving this well. I’m really proud of how far they’ve come.”

Defensive end Lance Jackson echoed that sentiment, saying Gerard has continued to improve since arriving in Austin.

“Ian’s definitely gotten way better since he’s been here,” Jackson said. “He’s a worker.”

Those kinds of big-bodied, run-stopping interior players could play a major role in a revamped front seven under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Kanu also highlighted the presence of new linebackers — Pitt transfer Rasheem Biles, Akron transfer Markus Boswell and Florida State transfer Justin Cryer — who bring veteran experience and leadership to the defense.

“Having Rasheem and Justin come in is huge,” Kanu said. “Linebackers are kind of the quarterback of the defense, so we need guys to be vocal, be loud and have their voice out there keeping the defense together.”

With several months remaining before the season begins, there is still considerable uncertainty surrounding these new players. And while early impressions only go so far, the initial reports from teammates appear promising.

And if these transfers actually amount to the expectations surrounding them, Texas could be very, very dangerous this fall.