4 Texas Offensive Players That Will Prove Crucial vs. Mississippi State
Kicking off in Starkville at 3:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns have a chance to earn their third win in a row -- and that is no small feat in the Southeastern Conference.
Mississippi State is 0-3 in conference, but that is not a fair representation of their competitiveness as a football team. An overtime loss to Tennessee at home and a narrow loss to Florida on the road -- as well as an upset win over Arizona State on Sept. 6 -- have shown their ability to challenge quality opponents.
As the Longhorns face off against the Bulldogs, the Texas offense cannot repeat the lack of production it displayed last week. Here are four Longhorns who will be important to spurring greater offensive success on Saturday:
RB CJ Baxter
Listed as probable on Friday's injury report, the Longhorns are set to welcome back their bulldozing running back, who last played on the first snap against UTEP on Sept. 13.
While the extent of Baxter's usage likely remains to be determined, his return brings extra physicality to the Texas backfield, which has relied on Quintrevion Wisner as a work horse the past three weeks.
"If he can play in this game and be effective and be an integral part in critical situations, I think that would be really beneficial for our team," head coach Steve Sarkisian said about Baxter on Thursday, via Inside Texas' Evan Vieth.
Baxter has 24 carries for 110 yards so far in 2025, good for 4.6 yards per attempt, and is yet to score a touchdown. His involvement and development of a one-two punch alongside Wisner could be the spark Texas needs to reignite the ground game in Starkville.
WR Ryan Wingo
Wingo is probably the Longhorns' most dynamic playmaker, but his connection with quarterback Arch Manning just hasn't been seamless yet. Targeted 48 times in the seven games, per RotoWire, Wingo has just 24 receptions, a 50% catch rate.
While Wingo has continuously seemed destined for a breakout game, that performance hasn't come yet. Against a Mississippi State defense that has given up 280 or more passing yards in two out of the last three games, he could again have an opportunity to impress.
As the Longhorns look to help out their young quarterback through explosiveness and yards after the reception from their pass-catchers, Wingo should be the first guy on their mind. Yet to have fewer than five targets in a game, he is a trusted weapon for Manning and in Sarkisian's offense -- the final touch is execution from both the passer and the receiver.
OG Nick Brooks
A true freshman, Brooks has not been great to start his young career, as seen through Brooks Austin's film review of Texas' offense versus Kentucky and understood through his PFF grade, per CJ Vogel.
Assuming Brooks remains the starter at right guard, with each game played, the expectation is that there should be a better understanding of what is required of him and how to handle an SEC opponent and environment.
At 6-7 and 349 pounds, Brooks is a large offensive lineman with freak athleticism. Becoming a starter in his first months on campus, his improvement could be the key to the front's play as a unit. Against Mississippi State, as Brooks makes his third collegiate start, we'll get to see how much has changed just one week after a poor showing from the offensive line as a whole and Brooks more specifically.
QB Arch Manning
This feels like stating the obvious. But, it's true -- a lot rides on Manning's performance at the quarterback position.
Ignoring preseason expectations and all the blabbering about Manning's ups and downs so far this season, within his play, the top priority for Manning entering Davis Wade Stadium tomorrow has to be converting the easy looks given to him through Sarkisian's playcalling.
There were some glaringly bad play calls on important downs against Kentucky, but there were also some crucial layups that Manning missed. The game in Lexington would have been very different if Manning had hit some of those open pass-catchers, a foremost example being Jack Endries on the right side of the field in Kentucky territory during the third quarter. Endries might not have been caught before touching paydirt.
Manning has shown he can be an efficient passer -- take the Oklahoma game (77.8% completion percentage). Against Mississippi State, it is vital to have a level of effectiveness like that compared to the statline he recorded last week.
Entering the fifth-to-final game of the regular season, it needs to be go-time offensively for Manning and company.