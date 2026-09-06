5 Biggest Winners From the Texas Longhorns' Win Over Texas State

Texas left no doubt in a 59-7 blowout of Texas State in Week 1 at home.

The Longhorns got the kind of performances from several players that gives hope for a massive leap forward for the program in 2026.

It's College Football Playoff-or-bust this fall, but the players were the opposite of busts against an overmatched Bobcats squad.

These five were the biggest winners in Burnt Orange on Saturday:

Ryan Wingo, WR

Sep 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) reaches for a pass while defended by Texas State Bobcats linebacker Treylin Payne (29) during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Wingo had no drops against the Bobcats, getting eight targets from Arch Manning and hauling in seven of them. Wingo had a team-high seven receptions and 121 receiving yards.

Wingo, Cam Coleman (x2), and Hollywood Smothers made up half the eight total touchdowns Texas had on the day via the passing game.

After an offseason of changing his workout habits, Wingo had himself a largely mistake-free day. Perhaps having another alpha receiver will help ease the pressure of being heavily targeted by opposing defenses.

Cam Coleman, WR

The other obvious winner in the receiving corps was Coleman, who showed up to warmups with tape on his hand prior to kickoff. Coleman played like he had a matching magnet with the football on his hands, though.

Coleman had two touchdown receptions in three catches total, with 70 receiving yards. He was only targeted four times.

With more targets moving forward, we may see the kind of blockbuster numbers Coleman couldn't get at Auburn with the quarterback talent he played with.

Hollywood Smothers, RB

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) runs for forty-five yards during the first quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hollywood Smothers had 98 all-purpose yards, a touchdown reception, and started the first UT drive off with an exhilarating 45-yard run. Smothers more than doubled Raleek Brown's yards per carry in similar volume and delivered in the passing game with three catches.

Smothers brings production to Austin, and 2026 could be a major year for the NC State transfer and the Longhorns, who may have fixed their biggest offensive shortcoming with Smothers' arrival.

Rasheem Biles, LB

Texas linebacker Rasheem Biles similarly announced his arrival from the transfer portal with a forced fumble -- one Graceson Littleton picked up and took 59 yards to the house -- and an interception.

The Pitt transfer will be taking on a major leadership role this season on the defense, and he set the tone with two turnovers and five tackles.

Trevor Goosby, OT

Left tackle Trevor Goosby started in the season opener less than three weeks after suffered a bone bruise in his knee. He didn't give up a single pressure. Only right tackle Melvin Siani was credited with one all day.

Manning was only pressured on 13.3% of snaps. Protection made the pocket pristine, and Goosby did his job protecting the blindside.

It was a successful outing facing the Bobcats' pass rush before a much higher pedigreed Ohio State defense comes to town in Week 2. Goosby will be tasked with mitigating an intricate Matt Patricia game plan that will throw all types of edge-rushers at him.

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