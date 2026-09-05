The Biggest Takeaways From Texas Longhorns' Season Opener vs. Texas State

The Texas Longhorns got the 2026 season started off with a bang on Saturday in Austin with a dominant 59-7 win over the Texas State Bobcats.

In just the second-ever matchup between the two I-35 foes, the Longhorns left little doubt against a Texas State team that was making its Pac-12 debut.

Here are the most notable takeaways from the game.

Hollywood Smothers Does a Little Bit of Everything

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) runs past Texas State Bobcats defensive back Ryan Nolan (7) for forty-five yards during the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smothers was listed as the co-starter ahead of Raleek Brown, and he wasted little time showing why.

An impressive juke on Texas' first offensive play led to a 45-yard gain and a one-handed catch later in the first half showed why he was so coveted out of the portal.

Smothers then found the end zone through the air in the third quarter after evading multiple defenders.

He finished with 10 carries for 70 yards and three grabs for 28 yards and the score.

Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo Take Turns Making Plays

Coleman scored the game's opening touchdown but it was all Wingo after that.

The two combined to finish with 10 catches for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Texas fans couldn't have asked for a better season opener from the team's two top receivers.

Coleman and Wingo are already making a case as one of college football's top 1-2 punches at receiver but there's still a ton of work to do.

Defense Delivers Some Big Moments, But There's Work to Do

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) runs for a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite surrendering a few chunk plays in the first half due to leaving receivers open, the Texas defense came up with some big plays

Of course, Will Muschamp's focus will be on the busts in coverage, and rightfully so. The Longhorns can't replicate these issues against an Ohio State receiving corps that features Jeremiah Smith and Chris Henry Jr.

Offensive Line Needs to Be Better vs. Ohio State

Smothers had a big run early and Manning faced little pressure but there was simply not enough holes created in the ground game, especially when Raleek Brown had the ball. Brown finished with 11 carries for 34 yards while most of Smothers' production came on his 45-yard run on Texas' first offensive play.

It wasn't as noticeable given the opponent, but this simply won't cut it against an elite Ohio State defense. The efficiency simply wasn't where it needed to be.

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