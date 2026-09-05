The Biggest Takeaways From Texas Longhorns' Season Opener vs. Texas State
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The Texas Longhorns got the 2026 season started off with a bang on Saturday in Austin with a dominant 59-7 win over the Texas State Bobcats.
In just the second-ever matchup between the two I-35 foes, the Longhorns left little doubt against a Texas State team that was making its Pac-12 debut.
Here are the most notable takeaways from the game.
Hollywood Smothers Does a Little Bit of Everything
Smothers was listed as the co-starter ahead of Raleek Brown, and he wasted little time showing why.
An impressive juke on Texas' first offensive play led to a 45-yard gain and a one-handed catch later in the first half showed why he was so coveted out of the portal.
Smothers then found the end zone through the air in the third quarter after evading multiple defenders.
He finished with 10 carries for 70 yards and three grabs for 28 yards and the score.
Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo Take Turns Making Plays
Coleman scored the game's opening touchdown but it was all Wingo after that.
The two combined to finish with 10 catches for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Texas fans couldn't have asked for a better season opener from the team's two top receivers.
Coleman and Wingo are already making a case as one of college football's top 1-2 punches at receiver but there's still a ton of work to do.
Defense Delivers Some Big Moments, But There's Work to Do
Despite surrendering a few chunk plays in the first half due to leaving receivers open, the Texas defense came up with some big plays
Of course, Will Muschamp's focus will be on the busts in coverage, and rightfully so. The Longhorns can't replicate these issues against an Ohio State receiving corps that features Jeremiah Smith and Chris Henry Jr.
Offensive Line Needs to Be Better vs. Ohio State
Smothers had a big run early and Manning faced little pressure but there was simply not enough holes created in the ground game, especially when Raleek Brown had the ball. Brown finished with 11 carries for 34 yards while most of Smothers' production came on his 45-yard run on Texas' first offensive play.
It wasn't as noticeable given the opponent, but this simply won't cut it against an elite Ohio State defense. The efficiency simply wasn't where it needed to be.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7