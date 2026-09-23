Texas' Biggest Week 4 Question Has Nothing to Do With Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns are a perfect 3-0, and with the best win of the season in college football so far, the program has earned the No. 1 ranking that accompanies the name.

With that ranking, however, comes a target on their back, and the Tennessee Volunteers will be the next team trying to take them down. The upcoming trip to Neyland Stadium marks the first conference game of the season, as the gauntlet finally arrives for the Longhorns.

In hopes of keeping the undefeated season alive, the biggest question doesn't fall on quarterback Arch Manning, but instead on the defense. The Longhorns have been strong in that area this season, but the Volunteers are one of the best rushing attacks in the sport, which will determine the week four matchup.

Can Texas Prove That It's Stout Up Front?

Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Hero Kanu (93) reacts during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns are no stranger to a battle in the trenches, and have only allowed an opponent to go over 100 rushing yards in a game one time this season. Surprisingly, that number didn't happen against then No. 1-ranked Ohio State, rather, it happened in the most recent game against UTSA.

Defensive coordinator Will Muschamp's defense must now hit the road for the first time, and take on a Volunteers rushing attack that has not only been the best in the SEC, but one of the best in the entire country as well.

The Volunteers rank No. 2 in college football with 283.5 rushing yards per game, No. 5 in yards per rush with an average of 6.6, No. 14 in percentage of offensive plays that are rushes at 63.70 percent, and No. 15 in rushes per game with an average of 43 per contest.

The Longhorns will certainly have their work cut out for them to stop the ground game in the matchup, and to force true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon to beat them with his arm rather than over relying on a lethal rushing attack.

That task has also been made tougher considering the pending news of defensive end, Colin Simmons, who is dealing with a lower-leg injury. Sarkisian wouldn't reveal anything until the conference injury report was out, but it is a possibility.

While Simmons is known more for being a pass-rusher, he is certainly a factor in containing the edge on run-designed plays. Without him, the pressure ramps up on the rest of the defensive line to force stops at the line of scrimmage and limit any potential big plays in the rushing game.

If the Longhorns can do that, and with how stingy the rest of the defense has looked everywhere else, the group could cement itself as one of the best in college football, giving more hype for what could be accomplished in 2026.

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