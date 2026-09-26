No. 1 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers: Live Game Updates, Box Score

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns prepare for their third season of SEC football with one of, if not the toughest remaining schedules in the country. In their nine conference games, the Longhorns face seven teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25, with one of the two non-ranked teams being the Oklahoma Sooners, which will always be a tough game regardless of ranking.

Texas begins conference play, heading to a venue the Burnt Orange and White have never played in, taking on the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville at one of the rowdiest venues in the nation, Neyland Stadium.

The Longhorns will make the trip, looking to sustain that No. 1 ranking next to their name after a perfect 3-0 start to the season following non-conference play. Texas cruised through Texas State, pulled off a dramatic comeback win over then No. 1 Ohio State, and, while not looking their best, the Longhorns beat UTSA.

Burnt Orange vs. Orange in Knoxville

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers get ready to open their SEC slate with an unblemished 3-0 record. Tennessee blew through Furman, rolled through Georgia Tech in what was expected to be the biggest non-conference test for the Volunteers, and they come off another blowout win, this time over Kennesaw State.

Tennessee is led by a fresh face in true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon. Brandon was one of the most highly touted and sought-after high school prospects in the 2026 class, rated as a five-star prospect, the No. 3 quarterback, and the No. 10 player in the cycle.

Brandon won the starting job over the offseason in a quarterback battle with second-year quarterback George MacIntyre.

And so far, Brandon has showcased why he was so highly rated, completing 64.1 percent of his passes while passing for 552 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. Brandon is also a threat with his legs, rushing for 137 yards and three additional touchdowns.

While the Tennessee offense has a new leader under center in Brandon, the Tennessee defense has a new voice calling the shots. Former Ohio State and Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles now calls the Volunteers' defense, and through three games, the unit is among the best.

The Longhorns offense will face a tough battle as the Tennessee defense ranks No. 2 in passing defense and sacks, No. 4 in scoring defense and No. 9 in total defense.

The game's kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 AM, and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds from Neyland Stadium.

Follow below for live games updates as the game progresses as well as the box score.

1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter Total Texas Tennessee

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