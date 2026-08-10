Ohio State CB Name Drops Cam Coleman Ahead of Texas Game

The Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes are set to meet for the third time in as many years this upcoming season when the two programs clash in Austin on Sept. 12 in the second game of the 2026 campaign.

Texas is seeking revenge after losses to Ohio State in the 2024 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl and in last season's opener in Columbus. The Longhorns can't afford to drop another or they risk missing out on the CFP once again in 2026.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, they added some elite players out of the transfer portal this offseason in an effort to get past Ohio State and the rest of college football, with wide receiver Cam Coleman being the most notable addition.

However, one Ohio State cornerback has the Week 2 matchup with Coleman circled. As if it wasn't obvious, the Buckeyes know exactly how dangerous Coleman can be, and will be up for the challenge.

Cam Coleman Has Ohio State's Attention

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While speaking to the media during fall camp last week, Ohio State cornerback Devin Sanchez was asked about his thoughts when he first saw the Buckeyes' schedule, and he didn't hesitate to admit that the matchup with Coleman and Texas has his attention, among others.

"My first thought when I saw the schedule was Cam Coleman Week 2, Charlie Becker with Indiana, and then obviously, my boy Dakorien Moore at Oregon and Evan Stewart," Sanchez said, per Stephen Means of Cleveland.com.

Sanchez, a Houston native, will be returning to his home state to face the Longhorns in Week 2. He already had every reason to be motivated for the matchup, but the opportunity to shut down a hype-filled receiver like Coleman takes things to a new level and gives fans an intriguing one-one-one battle to look forward to.

Here's a look at the clip:

Devin Sanchez looks and sounds like a guy who’s ready to be Ohio State’s No. 1 cornerback: pic.twitter.com/BrMjcFUfwf — Stephen Means (@Stephen_Means) August 6, 2026

Sanchez arrived to Ohio State as a five-star cornerback and a Top-10 player in the 2025 class. He showed flashes as a true freshman last season, playing in 13 games (one start) while posting 15 total tackles (12 solo), one fumble recovery and two pass breakups. He had one tackle in the win over Texas.

Though the stats might not jump off the page, Sanchez is likely the best cornerback that Coleman will face this upcoming season.

If Coleman can find success against him, there's likely no defensive back that will be able to stop him throughout the 2026 season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.