Steve Sarkisian's Critical Plan That Will Change Texas 2026 Season

The Texas Longhorns enter the 2026 season with one of the most talented rosters in the country, and matching expectations, follow suit for what is looking to be a groundbreaking year that the program has been waiting for.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian is aware of the mountain his team must cross this upcoming season, and while they have the talent to succeed, facing down a gauntlet schedule ahead of them, the room for error is small for 2026.

Because of that, there is an added emphasis during fall camp for the Longhorns to get the little things right, including being disciplined and cutting back on penalties this season. Sarkisian has a plan for it, and it is already shaping up as fall camp has begun

Sarkisian's Plan Elevates the Longhorns Expectations

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts after a review does not go his way in the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns are used to working with talented rosters, and they are also accustomed to facing brutal schedules that require them to be on the top of their game if they are hoping to reach their goal of finding a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

That's why focusing on the small things, the little details, is the difference between a heartbreaking loss and a clutch win. The big area of focus entering the year is cutting back on penalties, as the Longhorns were 135th out of 136 teams last season in penalties per game, with an average of 8.3

"Well, I mean, we make it as intense as possible between, you know, Coach Muschamp, Coach Flood. I mean, everybody screaming and doing their stuff, I think," Sarkisian said. "Like I touched on at media day, I think it's group punishment too. I hate saying it like that, but that's the reality of the situation. Everybody's got to feel the effect of a penalty because that's what happens in a game."

That mark was second-to-last in the country and resulted in the Longhorns finishing 128th in penalty yards per game, averaging 69.7, which was second-to-last in the SEC, only behind the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"One guy doesn't get flagged, and he's the only foul. It's all of us. We all feel that, and so I think that in itself has helped, and I think across the ball a little bit the banter has helped," Sarkisian mentioned how they were handling it at practice. "You know that they're digging into each other because both sides of the ball know how important it is for us to reduce our penalties, and so a little bit of that banter I thought showed up today."

The Longhorns have plenty of firepower heading into the season, and the expectations for what the program can accomplish match the talent, but without cleaning up the small mistakes, none of that will matter. The roster and coaching staff are holding everyone accountable, but enacting it during a game is a completely different story and is the difference between heartbreak and a postseason success story.

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