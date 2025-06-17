5-Star Dia Bell Teases Major Texas Longhorns Commit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns missed out on 2026 four-star running back KJ Edwards on Tuesday, losing the key in-state recruiting battle to the Texas A&M Aggies.
However, good news could be on the horizon for Texas.
During an interview with 247Sports at Elite 11 in Los Angeles, five-star 2026 Texas quarterback commit Dia Bell said that the Longhorns have a commitment "coming soon."
"I think we got one coming soon, you guys should it see on the internet," Bell told 247Sports. "Happy about that. It's been going good."
Bell, who committed to the Longhorns on June 17, 2024, has been an active recruiter for Texas despite having yet to sign his National Letter of Intent. A product of American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL., Bell is the No. 5 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Florida, per 247Sports' rankings.
Prior to his commitment to Texas, Bell received offers from Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, Penn State and many more. More recently, he was offered by Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in January.
Last season in the Florida high school state playoffs, Bell was carted off after suffering a significant leg injury. He suffered the injury in the third quarter while his team was down 14-0, but American Heritage was able to rally and score 24 unanswered for the 24-14 win. He finished the 2024 season 161 of 228 passing for 2,597 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions to along with 67 rush attempts for 561 yards and five touchdowns.
Bell highlights a Texas 2026 recruiting class that also features five-stars like long snapper Trott O'Neal and athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. along with four-stars like defensive linemen Dylan Berymon and Corey Wells and three-star kickerJake Collett, punter Mikey Bukauskas, safety Yaheim Riley, offensive tackle Max Wright, cornerback Hayward Howard Jr., offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson and receiver Chris Stewart.
Texas will begin the 2025 regular season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. CT.